Town Board member floats idea of impacted property owner fund

A Deerfield town board member has suggested creating a fund for property owners affected by a large proposed solar farm, from state payments the town would receive if the project were located partially in its boundaries.
The town board didn’t take any action on the idea supervisor Bill Roelofs floated at its March 8 meeting. Roelofs said the town could receive a significant annual payment from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue if the Koshkonong Solar Energy Project goes forward. The funds would be state taxes paid by developer Invenergy, LLC then apportioned to Dane County and the towns of Christiana and Deerfied.
Aidan O’Connor, Invenergy, said for a 300-megawatt project, the county could receive $700,000 a year and the two towns could share $500,000 a year. The towns would split the payment based on the percentage of the project located in their jurisdictions, O’Connor said.
“I got to thinking, that there are some landowners who had a nice country view, and now they are just going to see solar panels,” Roelofs said. “With that kind of money, the town might be able to do something for the landowners who have been hurt by this.”
Otherwise “the town has very little power,” to stop the project, that’s regulated at the state level, Roelofs said.
Invenergy expects in April to file for a certificate of convenience and necessity from the Wisconsin Public Service Commission, after filling an engineering plan in December with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
According to the engineering plan, the project would be an up to 375-megawatt electrical generation facility that might also include an on-site battery energy storage system. It would be built on up to 2,600 acres within a total project area of 11,900 acres in the Towns of Deerfield and Christiana, just west of Cambridge and bisected by U.S. Highway 12-18.
Following a year-long PSC permitting process, construction on Koshkonong Solar would begin in 2022. It would be operational by 2024.
Roelofs suggested that the fund give property tax rebates for landowners and/or aid to rural homeowners who can’t sell their homes for what they might once have gotten.
Town property owner Katie Michel, who joined the meeting virtually, said she appreciated the possibility. Michel is a candidate on the April 6 ballot for the Deerfield School Board.
“I like Bill’s idea,” Michel said.
A second property owner, also in the meeting virtually, concurred. She said her rural home could be surrounded by solar panels, based a preliminary map.
“This is really going to hurt me,” she said.
Invenergy representative Tracy Fillback said other possibilities include the company itself paying for trees to screen property lines or offering incentive payments to unhappy property owners.
“We can reach out and say we do understand, we appreciate your situation,” Fillback said. “We can offer that, over the life of the project, we will make an annual payment to you.”
“Once we figure out the map and figure out what properties are affected, we will have more of those conversations,” Fillback said.
Fillback also responded in the town meeting to questions about the future decommissioning of the project, particularly the removal then of solar equipment.
Fillback said the responsibility for removing equipment would be laid out in an operating contract between the two towns, Dane County and Invenergy – and any utility company that buys the project from Invenergy n the future.
Fillback said the decommissioning process will include fully removing pilings initially sunk up to 20 feet into the ground.
But reading from the DNR engineering plan, Christiana resident Roxann Engestad said she’s skeptical. The plans say the pilings could be cut off three feet below the ground if they can’t easily be removed, with anything deeper left behind, she said.
Englestad also questioned how the project will affect the village of Cambridge’s ability to grow to the west. It would be located at the village’s western gateway, an area Cambridge has targeted for future expansion.
Oak Park Quarry
In other matters, the town board voted 4-0, with Mike Schlobohm abstaining, to approve an annual operator’s license for Forever Sandfill & Limestone, of Edgerton, for the Oak Park Quarry on Oak Park Road. The company did not apply for a new blasting license.
No blasting has been done at the site, which has been an active quarry for about four decades, since former owner Jon Halverson, who died in an accident in August 2017, let his blasting license with the town lapse Dec. 31, 2016.
