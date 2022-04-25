Deerfield baseball sweeps Horicon, wins against Williams Bay

The Deerfield baseball team swept a doubleheader against Horicon on Saturday, April 23rd. Deerfield remains undefeated at 9-0 overall and 6-0 in conference play.
Deerfield 9, Horicon 4 Sophomore Austin Anderson pitched a complete game, striking out 12 in Deerfield’s 9-4 win.
“My philosophy has always been to throw strikes and that’s what these kids are doing,” said Deerfield head coach Scott Gloede.
In the top of the first inning, junior Tommy Lees ripped a single to get on first base. Lees advanced to second, third and then scored on three different wild pitches.
“Ultimately, he’s having fun. That’s his job to get on base no matter how he’s doing it and he’s doing a pretty good job at it,” said Gloede.
After an error by Horicon scored sophomore Adam Suess, sophomore Austin Anderson hit a single down the right field line, scoring sophomore Jackson Drobac and giving the Demons a 3-0 lead.
Horicon would get a run back before Anderson hit an RBI double in the fifth, scoring junior Cal Fisher.
In the sixth, the Demons put the game out of reach with a five-run inning. Junior Eric Staszak recorded an RBI groundout, Lees scored on a wild pitch, Drobac hit an RBI single, Anderson hit a sacrifice fly and Drobac then scored on a wild pitch, putting the Demons up 9-1.
A couple of errors by Deerfield allowed Horicon to close the lead to 9-4 in the sixth, but Anderson struck out two batters in the seventh to close out the win.
“We just got to clean up some things defensively. I told them I don’t know if it’s a mental thing or what, but that’s got to get cleaned up,” said Gloede.
Deerfield 9, Horicon 4 (Game Two)
Deerfield 3 0 0 0 1 5 0 — 9 8 3
Horicon 1 0 0 0 0 3 0 — 4 6 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Anderson (W; 7-6-4-1-12-1); H: Pieper (L; 4.2-5-4-2-9-3), Anderson (0.2-1-3-3-1-3), Heine (0.2-1-2-1-0-2), Berggren (1-1-0-0-2-1).
Leading hitters — D: Anderson 2x3 (2B), Hahn 2x3, Suess 2B; H: Hearly 2x3.
Deerfield 2, Horicon 1A pitchers duel broke out in the first game with Deerfield coming out on top with a 2-1 victory.
Sophomore Adam Suess pitched six innings, striking out four and allowing just one hit. Junior Cal Fisher picked up the save, getting a Horicon batter to ground out with the bases loaded.
At the plate, Fisher doubled home junior catcher Eric Staszak and sophomore Austin Anderson singled home Suess for the Demons two runs.
Deerfield 2, Horicon 1 (Game One)
Horicon 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 2 3
Deerfield 1 0 0 1 0 0 X — 2 7 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Suess (W; 6-1-0-0-4-1), Fisher (SV; 1-1-1-1-1-2); H: Strieff (L; 6-7-2-1-3-2).
Leading hitters — D: Staszak 3x3, Fisher 2B, Drobac 1x3; H: Berggren 1x3, Heine 1x3.
Deerfield 25, Williams Bay 0
The Demons jumped all over Williams Bay, scoring in every inning, on their way to a 25-0 win on Thursday, April 21.
Junior Tommy Lees powered the offense, going five-for-six with six RBIs and three doubles. Sophomore Austin Anderson, sophomore Adam Suess and sophomore Jackson Drobac each recorded three RBIs. Junior Cal Fisher and senior Wes Christianson each drove in a run.
Deerfield 25, Williams Bay 0
Deerfield 2 3 4 10 6 X X — 25 19 2
Williams Bay 0 0 0 0 0 X X — 0 2 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Drobac (W; 3-2-0-0-3-2), Hahn (2-0-0-0-5-0); W: McCormick (1-5-5-4-0-2), Stauffer (2-8-7-7-2-3), Rabe (1.2-6-13-9-0-4), Marunde (0.1-0-0-0-0-2).
Leading hitters — D: Lees 5x6 (3 2B), Fisher 3x 4 (3B, 2B), Suess 2x3 (3B); W: Rabe 1x2, Nanda 1x2.