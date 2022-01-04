The first half of 2021 was reviewed last week.
July 1
The Deerfield Library Board presents a $3 million library expansion proposalto the village board… Homeowners in the Autumn Wood Parkway area express concern about property values, traffic and green space planned for a new apartment complex… A tree is planted at the Deerfield Community Center honors former teacher Jane Folbrecht who passed away this year.
July 8
Deerfield Superintendent Michelle Jensen will sit on a Dane County broadband task force… Deerfield 4-H clubs participate in the Stoughton Fair… Deerfield seniors and students will begin connecting as computer pen-pal… BSA Troop 88 leaves for a high adventure trip to the Boundary Waters.
July 15
The Deerfield Village Board sets a new south-side TIF district’s boundaries and approves a $2.3 million spending plan for the next 20 years.
July 22
The Deerfield School Board votes to replace Spanish class with a 9-week course on social and emotional health for seventh graders, for one school year… A group of Deerfield students return from a 10-day trip to Spain.
July 29
A Milwaukee architect offers three scenarios for expanding the Deerfield library at $2 to $3.3 million… Lakestone Properties proposes new ideas to add green space to its Autumn Wood Parkway apartments… Dane County Executive Joe Parisi awards $8,000 to the Deerfield School District for driver’s education.
Aug. 5
The Deerfield School Board weighs fall COVID-19 plans… Longtime local music teacher Judy Brandt will be remembered during a public memorial service… McKenna Massey is the new reporter for the Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent...First Wing Family Theater presents “The Elves and the Shoemaker.”
Aug. 12
The Deerfield Village Board approves new apartment site plans at Autumn Wood Parkway.
Aug. 19
The Deerfield School Board votes to require masks for students and staff regardless of vaccination status.
Aug. 26
Deer-Grove EMS considers adding more employee hours to its 2022 budget to cover staffing needs… Dane County’s Breakfast on the Farm draws a crowd to Hinchley’s Dairy Farm… The Deerfield School District welcomes new staff… St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church hosts its Family Fun Festival at Fireman’s Park.
Sept. 9
The Deerfield area’s population has grown 5.9% since 2010.
Sept. 16
A new Dane County mask order lets band members play inside together once again after starting the school year playing outside… Three architectural firms pitch village hall designs… The Deerfield School Board discusses adding esports… Deerfield schools will participate in a COVID-19 air monitoring study… Deerfield and Cambridge schools start a joint Fellowship of Christian Athletes group.
Sept. 23
The Deerfield High School band marches in the Jefferson Gemutlichkeit parade, its first public performance outside of Deerfield since 2019… Full-time Deerfield school district employees who are fully vaccinated can take COVID-19 leave if they have to quarantine… Deerfield resident Erika Nighingale opens her mobile coffee shop The Travel Mug.
Sept. 30
Deerfield is a stop on the American Solar Energy Society’s national tour… Deerfield Apple Festival hosts a large crowd… Deerfield Lions ChiliFest takes place at Fireman’s Park… The Deerfield Village Board approves a proposed pet boarding business.
Oct. 7
Dane County Board’s executive committee narrows down three maps that will be considered when the county redraws its lines… Deerfield highlights from the 2021 Dane County Youth Assessment are presented to the school board… Public Health Madison & Dane County extends its COVID-19 mask mandate for another month… Deerfield High School celebrates Homecoming.
Oct. 14
Max Alexander joins Deerfield’s WDEE Cable Access Station as the probationary station manager.
Oct. 21
Construction on Deerfield’s new village hall on West Nelson Street may begin in May of 2022… Deerfield schools will get an HVAC upgrade in the future… The Dane County Board accept map “C” as the new county redistricting map… Freedom Stables in Deerfield partners with Wisconsin Light Hors Association to host a barn dance for members of the 105th Calvary Regiment… Deerfield Elementary School hosts Math Night.
Oct. 28
Deer-Grove EMS delays offering service agreements to the Cambridge and Marshall EMS until after it receives the results of the ongoing staffing study… A new Chinese-Peruvian restaurant opens downtown… Deerfield High School students mark Community Day… DHS string brass musician Miles Petersen is inthe Wisconsin School Music Association High School State Honors Orchestra… Deerfield Elementary School plants a new tree on school property as part of the Milwaukee Bucks Trees for Threes program.
Nov. 4
Face masks will be optional for Deerfield athletes if the host team they are playing outside of the county has optional masking… Public Health Madison & Dane County extends its mask mandate through late November and it is then expected to sunset… Wayne the Wizard visits Deerfield kindergarteners… Deerfield High School students prepare for their first musical concert since before the pandemic… DHS students Jadyn Collar, Ella Perry and Wesley Christianson attend the United Against Hate conference… Deerfield holds its Great Pumpkin Hunt downtown.
Nov. 11
The Dane County Traffic Commission asks residents to participate in a traffic survey… The Deerfield Food Pantry offers ways for people to give during the holiday season… The Deerfield-Cambridge VFW erects a new veterans memorial in London.
Nov. 18
The Deerfield Lbrary Board pushes the village to proceed with the library’s expansion… DHSpresents “Mamma Mia!” as its fall musical… Deerfield children get their first COVID-19 vaccine doses during Forward Pharmacy’s mass vaccine clinic for 5-11 year olds at the Deerfield Community Center... Deerfield schools host a Veterans Day drive-thru event.
Nov. 25
The Deerfield Community Center holds its annual Bingo Night… DHS juniors Grace Brattlie, Alma Mikkelson, Evelyn Mikkelson, Eric Staszak, Thomas Lees, Miles Petersen, Kaleb Regoli, Stephanie Siewert and Lindsay Moen are inducted to Deerfield’s National Honor Society… Deerfield won’t hold any community Christmas events this year… The Deerfield Community Center and food pantry suggest ways people can give during the holidays.
Dec. 2
Deerfield schools will continue to require masks inside buildings in response to Dane County’s mask extension… Village board members say they’re open to working with the library board to move the library expansion process forward… Deerfield schools exceed expectations on a state report cards… Deerfield Elementary School holds a Play Day… The Deerfield Village Board recognizes the 102nd birthday of Hazel Keller… School Board President Lisa Sigurslid reconvenes the Citizens Advisory Committee.
Dec. 9
The Deerfield School Board reviews possible changes to the dress code and handbook… The village of Deerfield approves a $1.49 million general budget for 2022. The town of Deerfield adopts a 2022 general budget of about $698,000… Cub Scout Pack 88 holds its annual Citizenship Day evet and honorably retires 50 American flags with the help of the fire department… Lakestone Properties breaks ground on the new Autumn Wood Apartments… School board member Katie Michel receives an InBusiness award for the magazine’s class of 2020 40 under 40
Dec. 16
Dane County’s Broadband Taskforce will survey rural residents in March on their internet access… Deer-Grove EMS paramedics have a new 4-year contact… The Deerfield Holiday Lights Contest is underway.
Dec. 23
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will hold a January meeting in Deerfield for the planned improvements to the U.S Highway 12-8 and County Highway W/Oak Park Road… Dane County leads Wisconsin in its percentage of 5-11-year-olds who’ve had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine… The Wiscconsin Department of Transportation releases a final draft of its long-range Connect 2050 plan… Public Health Madison & Dane County issues yet another mask mandate that extends into February.
Dec. 30
Deer-Grove EMS increases hourly pay for limited term employees in response to concerns over recruiting and retaining staff… The 2021 Deerfield Holiday Lights Contest winners are announced… Deerfield residents are encouraged to attend a community open house in January to learn more about the proposed new village hall.