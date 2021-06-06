Cambridge defeated Deerfield 4-3 in eight innings of a nonconference softball matchup on Wednesday.
The Demons trailed 3-0 through five innings but rallied to force extra innings with two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. Cambridge prevailed with a run in the eighth.
CAMBRIDGE 4, DEERFIELD 3
Cambridge 101 010 01 — 4 14 0
Deerfield 000 002 10 — 3 5 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D (Ament 4-6-2-1-4-0, Mack L 4-8-2-2-2-2)
Leading hitters — D (Mack 2B, Damon 2B, Brattle RBI, Ballmoos RBI), Cambridge stats not available