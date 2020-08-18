The Deerfield School District has set a daily schedule for its students who will begin learning virtually this September.
At an Aug. 17 school board meeting, Superintendent Michelle Jensen shared the daily schedules administrators created for students in all grade levels. They are part of the district’s At-Home Learning Guide sent to families late last week, which details virtual learning expectations.
All students will begin their day between 8:15 and 9 a.m., depending on their grade, Jensen said, and finish up with live or scheduled classes at 1:30 p.m.
Middle and high school students, Jensen said, will begin their day a little later than elementary school students. Older students tended to work on schoolwork later at night last spring when virtual learning began, Jensen said, making it more difficult to start early.
Elementary students will begin at 8:15 a.m., middle schoolers at 8:30 a.m. and high schoolers at 9 a.m.
All students will have an hour break for lunch and recess, sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:50 p.m., Jensen said, so that parents or people offering childcare only have to arrange one lunch period, even if they have students of multiple ages.
Students will have the rest of the afternoon, after 1:30 p.m., to complete independent work, watch lessons for the next day, work in small groups, check in with staff or do additional activities like music lessons, Jensen said.
This will be especially important for high school students, Jensen said, who may have lessons to watch outside of school hours before returning to class the following day. Administrators said this is called a “flipped classroom” model.
“We tried to recognize what the level of responsibility outside of the school day is for this group,” Jensen said.
Jensen said it was important to school staff to make sure students don’t sit in front of a screen for eight straight hours.
“We just felt like that was not a good option for students,” Jensen said. Students need “ to walk away from their Chromebook. They need to be able to take a break,” Jensen said.
A priority of this fall’s virtual learning program, which didn’t take place last spring, will be live or synchronous lessons, Jensen said.
The At-Home Learning Plan says that students will have anywhere from four to seven live scheduled lessons a day, during which time they will be expected to log on and participate in a livestreamed lesson or class meeting.
Jensen said much like in-person schooling, teachers will be taking attendance every period, and school secretaries will follow up with families regarding any absences.
At the older age groups, Jensen said, parents may be working outside the home and expecting students to log on to classes independently.
“If the parent isn’t aware that the child’s not doing that, it’s our responsibility to make sure that they know that, much like if they didn’t show up to school,” Jensen said.
Jensen said administrators weren’t sure if live lessons were going to be feasible this fall, due to issues with daily and reliable internet access.
Administrators sent out a parent survey in recent weeks, gauging internet access, childcare situations, and other concerns for families this fall. The survey received over 375 responses, Jensen said.
More than 95 percent of respondents said they would have access to the internet daily, Jensen said, which was a surprise.
“We were planning live instruction but we were concerned to know if that was really a reality, is that possible?” she said.
Families also have the option to use wireless hotspots and school-issued devices this fall if necessary.
Many parents expressed concern on the survey about what happens if the internet goes down during the school day, Jensen said.
She said administrators and teachers will respond to those situations with fluidity.
“We really have to be flexible, we really need to know our kids and the situation that they’re in,” Jensen said.
There will also be lots of pre-recorded lessons, Jensen said, so that if students miss live sessions or need to review, they can re-watch materials.
Phasing in
Administrators also asked families whether they would be comfortable gradually phasing back in-person classes sometime between September and November, Jensen said. Less than half of respondents said they would feel comfortable with that right now, Jensen said.
And about 51 percent of respondents said it’s likely they would be comfortable with transitioning back in-person after November, Jensen said.
“Whatever we do going forward, we always have to have a virtual option available for parents,” Jensen said. “We will have some families who (would) return, but we have plenty of them who are not comfortable right now with doing that.”
