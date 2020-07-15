Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many local government meetings have been occurring online. Some are now returning to in-person. Some have moved from their normal locations to larger spaces to ensure social distancing. Please reach out directly to municipal offices to learn where in-person meetings are being held and how to attend online meetings, including access codes. To add a meeting to this list, email ksaemann@hngnews.com or call (608) 220-7285.
VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE
Water & Sewer Committee
Tuesday, July 21, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Village Board
Tuesday, July 28, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
CAMBRIDGE COMMUNITY FIRE AND EMS COMMISSION
Wednesday July 22, 6:30 p.m., location to be determined
CAMBRIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT
Board of Education,
Monday July 20, 6 p.m., teleconference
VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD
Finance Committee
Monday, July 27, 6:30 p.m., teleconference
Village Board
Monday, July 27, 7 p.m., teleconference
DEERFIELD SCHOOL BOARD
Board of Education meeting
Monday, July 20, 6:30 p.m., Deerfield High School
TOWN OF DEERFIELD
Town Board
Monday, Aug. 10, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center
VILLAGE OF ROCKDALE
Village Board
Monday, Aug. 3, 7 p.m.
TOWN OF CHRISTIANA
Town Board
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 7 p.m., Town Hall
TOWN OF OAKLAND
Town Board
Tuesday, July 21, 7 p.m., Town Hall
LAKE RIPLEY MANAGEMENT DISTRICT
Management District Board
Saturday, July 18, 9 a.m, Town Hall
