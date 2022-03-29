Ambulance reimbursement, PTSD legislation would support fire and EMS departments

It remains a challenging time for EMS and fire departments in Wisconsin, as a years-long slide in volunteers continues to push departments to ask for more high-cost full-time staff. That’s hitting at the same time that municipalities funding those departments remain squeezed financially by state revenue caps and other local factors.
We’ll support most any state legislation that eases burdens on individual emergency responders, fire and EMS departments and taxpayers in the communities they serve.
And so, earlier this month, we were hopeful that a series of bills benefitting firefighters, EMS members and public and private ambulance services, that were under consideration in the state Legislature, might find their way to Gov. Tony Evers.
Ultimately, we were happy to see one of the bills adopted by both the state Senate and Assembly.
Now awaiting the governor’s signature, it expands opportunities for both private ambulance services and public EMS departments to have more of their costs reimbursed through Medicaid and Medicare. Neither Medicare nor Medicaid “reimburse anywhere close to the actual cost of providing 911 emergency medical response,” Alan DeYoung, executive director of the Wisconsin EMS Association, explained in an email.
“We would hope (Evers) does sign it. It has support of all of the fire and EMS organizations in Wisconsin,” DeYoung said in an email this week.
We were disappointed, however, to see two other emergency services-related bills fail this month in the state Assembly after being approved in the Senate.
The first would have expanded upon a bill adopted in 2021, that then guaranteed coverage for PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) services for paid police and firefighters. The new bill would have added to that list volunteer EMTs, volunteer firefighters and others in paid emergency service jobs such as dispatchers, coroners and medical examiners.
DeYoung said the second bill was an alternative proposal that its authors hoped would appease those concerned about the potential cost of the first “or other reasons they might be against it.” It only proposed to expand PTSD coverage, beyond what was afforded in the 2021 bill, to paid EMTs.
“Although we support both bills, our hope is to have all EMS providers, both paid and volunteer,” offered PTSD coverage, DeYoung said in an email earlier this month, noting that “78% of EMS departments in Wisconsin rely on volunteers to staff their departments.”
Following the failure of the PTSD bills, DeYoung said its authors and supporters expected time would run out before it could make its way fully through this session’s legislative process.
“We wanted to make sure it got introduced and heard so we can revisit it immediately in the new session,” later this year, he said.
We hope to see PTSD coverage return in the form of a new bill or bills in the next legislative session.
Regardless of whether they’re paid full-time firefighters and EMTs, are volunteers who are paid per call, or have another paid emergency services role, all emergency service providers hear, see and respond to awful situations.
We owe it to them, and to the departments and communities they serve, to offer PTSD coverage. It ensures they have a chance to properly process what they witnessed and then can continue on, mentally well, to respond to the next call that comes in.