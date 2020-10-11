Ezra Stein’s 2-yard run and subsequent point-after kick provided the heroics in Cambridge’s 7-6 Eastern Suburban Conference come-from-behind victory over visiting Markesan Friday night at Bob Nodolf Field.
Trailing 6-0 midway through the fourth quarter, the Blue Jays (2-1 overall, 2-1 ESC) marched 85 yards before the senior quarterback snuck in from 2 yards out to tie the score with 2 ½ minutes remaining. Stein then split the uprights with the extra point for the game-winner.
“They punted us down inside the 25 and then the very first play we had a false start, so it was about an 85-yard drive” said Cambridge head coach Mike Klingbeil. “It had been a defensive battle all night, we’d get in scoring position and then we would get hit for a loss or have a dumb penalty, so it had gone back-and forth. Finally, some of the plays that we had used earlier in the game started to come to life when everybody got a little bit more fatigued.”
A 36-yard pass from Stein to younger brother Eli proved to be the biggest play of the drive, setting up the eventual game-winner.
“It was an exciting final 5 minutes,” Klingbeil added.
The Hornets (0-2, 0-1) broke the scoreless tie late in the third quarter when junior quarterback Hayden Quade scored on a 3-yard run. After missing the conversion, Markesan led 6-0.
Both teams took the run-first approach, combining for just 12 passes and two completions; Markesan did not complete a single pass as Quade was 0-for-6, while Stein was just 2-of-12.
Hayden Kratcht led the Hornets, who out-gained Cambridge 209-143 on the ground, with 127 yards on 22 carries.
“It was really hard to figure them out, they hadn’t played a scrimmage or a Week 1 game, and their only game before this was last Saturday (a 40-8 loss to Oshkosh Lourdes Oct. 3) because they had had a lot a players in and out because of COVID scares,” said Klingbeil. “Some of the guys we saw on Friday weren’t on film because they didn’t play that previous game; it was really difficult to match up with them at times.”
Senior Trey Colts was an absolute ball hawk, leading the Blue Jays’ defense with 18 tackles, four tackles for a loss and a forced fumble.
“Coach (Rob) Nelles switched it up a little bit and we ended up playing with a four-man front and he likes to stack a lot — he wasn’t satisfied on how we played against Marshall — so we went back to our stack look and we moved Trey from safety to an extended middle linebacker,” explained Klingbeil. “Against (Markesan’s) front they had a lot of bodies to block which made some double-teams, and that left Trey free; he was all over the place. He was the defensive man.”
Junior lineman Tucker Tesdal added 13 stops for Cambridge.
Colts also led the Blue Jays’ rushing attack with 67 yards on 15 carries, Ezra Stein added 47 yards on the ground on 12 attempts, and senior Jacob Moody gained 29 on four carries.
WIN NO. 90
Friday’s victory was the 90th in Klingbeil’s head coaching career, tying him for second place on the all-time Cambridge coaching list with Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Famer James B. Knoblauch.
“It really is unbelievable, when I think about it,” said Klingbeil, who is 90-58 since taking the CHS reins in 2006. “When I started coaching I was just trying to get win No. 1 and trying to have a successful season, trying to win a conference championship, you’re really not focused on that kind of stuff at all.
Both Klingbeil and Knoblauch trail legendary Blue Jays coach Bob Nodolf who accumulated 226 wins from 1969-2000.
REMEMBERING DUANE BARK
Prior to kickoff a moment of silence was held in remembrance of Markesan Superintendent/Athletic Director Duane Bark, who died Thursday from complications of COVID-19.
“We had talked to their athletic department and their head coach prior to the night and had asked them if there was anything that we could do for them. They thought that was a really nice way to start the night. We have a lot of sympathy for their community and their program,” said Klingbeil.
UP NEXT
The Blue Jays will play a non-conference game this Friday, traveling to Randolph.
“We have never played them before and after breaking down film, we can see they have a really nice squad. They have a lot of returning players, a lot of skilled athletes, so it’s going to be a challenge.
The Rockets (3-0) have outscored their opponents 142-28, including a 52-0 shutout of St. John’s NW Military Academy Friday night.
Kickoff in Randolph is 7 p.m.
CAMBRIDGE 7, MARKESAN 6
Markesan 0 0 6 0 — 6
Cambridge 0 0 0 7 — 7
Markesan — Quade 3 run (conversion failed).
Cambridge — Ez. Stein 2 run (Ez. Stein kick).
First Downs — M 10, C 10. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — M 45-168, C 31-133. Passing Yards — M 0, C 43. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — M 0-5-0, C 2-12-0. Fumbles-lost — M 3-0, C 1-0. Penalties — M 5-60, C 7-47.
Individual Leaders
Rushing: M: Kratch 17-91; C: Colts 15-67. Passing: M: Quade 0-6-0, 0; C: Ez. Stein 2-12-0, 43. Receiving: M: None; C: El. Stein 1-36.
