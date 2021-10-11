Deerfield Demons volleyball gets win against Williams Bay

Deerfield wrapped up the week with a 3-1 loss to Abundant Life/Saint Ambrose on Monday, Oct. 11. The Demons won the first set (25-18) before dropping (25-13, 25-20, 25-23) the next three sets.
Deerfield was also swept (3-0) by Belleville on Thursday, Oct. 7 and lost to Horicon (2-0) in the first round of the Trailways Conference Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 9.
The Demons record on the year falls to 4-15.
Deerfield 3
Williams Bay 2
The Deerfield Demons celebrated senior night with a 3-2 victory over Williams Bay on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Deerfield won the first two sets (25-20, 25-13) before dropping the next two (19-25, 23-25), which forced a fifth-set tiebreaker. The Demons cruised through, winning (15-3) to win the match.
Junior outside hitter Steffi Stewart had 11 kills and 15 digs. Junior setter Gracie Brattlie recorded 20 assists and 16 digs. Sophomore libero Chloe Moore led the team with 19 digs.