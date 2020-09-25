This year has presented us with historic challenges that have threatened our communities with economic hardship and, in Covid-19, the very lives of our families.
Times like this call for competent, caring, and intentional leadership from our elected officials. But, when the time came to drop the political games and stand up in defense of our lives and jobs, Barbara Dittrich and her fellow GOP legislators failed us. They chose to continue with power grabs and inaction. They literally aren’t even meeting. In the middle of a crisis. They are doing, quite literally, nothing for us at all.
Dittrich has nothing substantial to show for her two years in office. Her list of inaction is impressive: no plan to restore our economy, no plan to address Covid-19, no plan to help our schools, no plan to help people who’ve lost their jobs. It goes on and on, large and small. No plan, no action, nothing.
Wisconsin cannot afford this. Our Legislature is a dead weight on our state and we’re seeing the cost of that every day.
We can do better! Let’s elect a hard working, caring, and committed leader: Melissa Winker!
-Stephen Gill, Deerfield
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.