JOHNSON CREEK
The Johnson Creek wrestling team earned a split in a Trailways Conference tripledual it hosted Friday. The Bluejays lost 64-9 to a tough Markesan team, while defeating Deerfield 45-6 in the night’s final dual.
The Bluejays earned a pair of victories against the Hornets. Junior heavyweight Kevin Morales got a quick takedown before pinning Jace Lieske in 45 seconds for Creek’s first win of the night.
The over victory came at 170 as senior Leo Sabala held on for a 6-4 decision over Markesan’s Noah Hanefield.
The Bluejays forfeited at 126, 182, 195 and 220.
Against Deerfield, freshman Taylor Joseph and senior Caden Heth earned mat wins while Johnson Creek took advantage of six forfeits by the Demons.
Joseph pinned Nick McDonough in 3:26, while Heth earned a hard-fought 8-6 decision over Jack McDonough.
Connor Gerstner (106), Gavin Riley (120), Dylan Gruss (152), Howie Olszewski (160), Sabala (170) and Morales (285) all received forfeit wins.
Markesan earned the sweep blanking Deerfield, 76-0, in the night's first dual.
MARKESAN 64, JOHNSON CREEK 9
106 — Hernandez, M, pinned Gerstner, JC, :20.
113 — Double forfeit.
120 — Powell, M, pinned Riley, JC, :43.
126 — Newton, M, received forfeit.
132 — Slark, M, pinned Joseph, JC, 4:27.
138 — Campnell, M, pinned Heth, JC, 1:35.
145 — Stoll, M, pinned Rabee, JC, :43.
152 — Straks, M, dec. Gruss, JC, 4-0.
160 — Walker, M, pinned Olszewski, JC, 5:29.
170 — Sabala, JC, dec. Hanefeld, M, 6-4.
*182 — Brooks, M, received forfeit.
195 — Worm, M, received forfeit.
220 — Rowe, M, received forfeit.
285 — Morales, JC, pinned Lieske, M, :45.
*starting weight
JOHNSON CREEK 45, DEERFIELD 6
*106 — Gerstner, JC, received forfeit.
113 — Double forfeit.
120 — Riley, JC, received forfeit.
126 — Double forfeit.
132 — Joseph, JC, pinned N. McDonough, D, 3:26.
138 — Heth, JC, dec. J. McDonough, D, 8-6.
145 — Wilfong, D, pinned Rabee, JC, :50.
152 — Gruss, JC, received forfeit.
160 — Olszewski, JC, received forfeit.
170 — Sabala, JC, received forfeit.
182 — Double forfeit.
195 — Double forfeit.
220 — Double forfeit.
285 — Morales, JC, received forfeit.
*starting weight
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.