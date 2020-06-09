I can still hear the music coming.
It was blocks away when your ears first picked it up. There was time.
Only when we’d shoveled in a final forkful of dinner and finished our milk did we each get a quarter. By then, if we didn’t hurry, the ice cream truck would pass us by.
I remember a line of neighborhood kids, scruffy from being outside all day, in hand-me-down play clothes, each gripping their quarter, waiting their turn.
There were exotic things on the menu posted on the outside of the colorful truck, under its white metal awning. Things that cost a whole dollar. But no one in our military housing neighborhood could have afforded them.
We happily accepted a Bomb Pop or a Fudgsicle or a Push-up and stood clumped in the street enjoying our treats as the truck rolled on to other neighborhoods.
Do ice cream trucks still exist? I haven’t seen one in about 40 years.
This COVID summer, how nice it would be to see a municipally-permitted ice cream truck with background-checked drivers – things we today demand of anyone allowed around children — roll through our local neighborhoods.
This summer, so many kids are going to be stuck at home.
Sports and camps have been pared back or canceled. There will be no community theater, in-person summer library programs, swimming lessons, fairs, or festivals, and for many teens, no jobs. Local playgrounds remain closed, with no word yet on their reopening. Summer school, normally an anticipated respite from home, has gone virtual. Visiting grandma might not be an option.
If they’re playing with neighborhood friends it might be under the intense scrutiny of adults who will constantly be reminding them to stay six feet apart.
On top of all that, the pandemic has weighted them with, kids are now trying to wrap their heads around a tsunami of racially-charged protests in the wake of a Minneapolis black man’s recent death in police custody.
Parents, meanwhile this summer, will either still be trying to work from home or heading back to work, leaving many kids to entertain themselves.
If they’re old enough to get there independently, there might be an ice cream shop within walking distance and parents might leave them a few dollars to go down and buy something. But not all kids will be that lucky.
This COVID summer of 2020, kids could use an ice cream truck that comes to them.
They could also benefit from make-and-take art trucks, musicians, magicians and balloon animal twisters entertaining them from the backs of trucks, and anything else we might come up with to bring roving spark of joy to their neighborhoods.
It wouldn’t have to be complex or expensive, just fun and different.
Because after so many months at home, the concept of different is something some kids may be forgetting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.