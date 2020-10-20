Deerfield school custodian Jeff Albedyll’s job is all about the details right now.
Albedyll walks school buildings each day, disinfecting door handles, telephone receivers, light switches, desks, chair arms and anything else that could be contaminated with Covid-19.
“You’re just trying to think outside the box,” to identify high-touch surfaces, Albedyll said.
“You don’t want people to get sick on your watch,” he said. “We’re...a big family here. You don’t want to see teachers that have to miss out, and that trickles down to the students. You just try to do the best you can.”
Albedyll, who has been a Deerfield custodian for six years, called this year’s mostly empty buildings “surreal.”
“It is pretty quiet,” he said.
Deerfield Buildings and Grounds Supervisor John Hinrichs agreed that thing are “very different,” saying it’s strange that there are “no bells, no laughs or students shuffling between classes.”
In a pandemic, a custodian’s job is more important than ever, Deerfield school administrators say.
With groups of students coming into school buildings regularly, and teachers working out of their classrooms, custodians have seen increased workloads and new protocols and have devoted themselves to keeping buildings clean.
The Deerfield School District has six custodians who work in day and night crews. Hinrichs said his staff has leaned into the challenge of the pandemic, calling them “unsung heroes.”
“They are the heroes of the front line of the schools now,” Hinrichs said. “They don’t want any staff members to get sick. They don’t want any students to get sick. They have a lot of ownership, and they’re very proud of the work they do.”
Superintendent Michelle Jensen agreed, saying administrators didn’t feel comfortable asking staff to return in-person without ensuring the buildings were safe.
Custodians “really are the front line in having everybody else feel good about coming into this work space,” Jensen said. “The virus...makes people concerned. We needed to create a place here at work, where (staff) come back with complete confidence.”
And as the school district eyes bringing students back to school in-person, Jensen said the work of custodians will continue to be key.
“You as a parent should feel safe when your child comes into this building,” Jensen said.
In addition to cleaning and sanitizing both school buildings every day, custodians are helping Deerfield’s food service staff deliver around 200 meals a day to families. And they’re disinfecting those vehicles after each delivery, and still doing their regular grounds care and maintenance on school vehicles.
Hinrichs said day-shift custodians disinfect the front offices, conference rooms, guidance department, district office, cafeteria and kitchen once per day.
Custodial staff also clean restrooms up to twice a day, depending on the number of people in the building, and the commons in the middle-high school twice a day, Hinrichs said.
And at the end of each day, Hinrichs said, they disinfect the entire fitness center and classrooms.
Teachers, administrators and support staff are now using a system of red and green cards to communicate to custodians what spaces have been occupied, and how many people have entered throughout the day.
Green cards placed outside classrooms and offices indicate only one person has occupied a room that day. Red cards indicate spaces in which more than one person has been.
The cards determine what surfaces custodians have to disinfect at the end of each day and how thoroughly. Hinrichs said it’s a way to tell custodians what to prioritize.
Hinrichs said custodians may be working more hours now than they did before, to keep up with the demands and can’t skip tasks they once may have been able to save for the next day.
Custodians have been using new sanitizing equipment like handheld electrostatic sprayers attached to a canister of fluid, which uses an electrostatic charge and sprays surfaces with disinfectants.
Deerfield had two sprayers before schools closed in March, one for each school building. More were ordered last spring, with the last two received in September, so custodians each have their own.
The technology is expensive. Deerfield purchased its sprayers for about $750 each, Hinrichs said. Now, the cost is up to $2,200 per unit.
Jensen called it an “investment.”
“My staff is able to cover a lot more area,” with the electrostatic sprayers, Hinrichs said, “instead of just using a spray bottle and rag.”
Hinrichs said he’s spent countless hours researching the coronavirus and chemicals that are best used to kill it, and reading cleaning protocols from health organizations like the Centers for Disease Control and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Jensen said Deerfield was given cleaning requirements from Public Health Madison & Dane County, and developed some of its own.
Hinrichs also researches and orders masks, eye protection, rubber gloves, Plexiglass dividers and wipes for teachers to use in their classrooms.
Deerfield has also increased its HVAC spending to bring more outside air into building and to better filter it. And custodial staff spent the summer rearranging for social distancing, storing extra furniture.
Jensen said Deerfield has minimal turnover in the custodial department; many custodians have worked in Deerfield for years.
“We see a group of people who are diligent at doing their work, knowing it makes a difference to all of us in our school spaces,” Jensen added. “We’re very fortunate.”
