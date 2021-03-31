Deerfield Farmers Market will open May 15

The Deerfield Farmers Market is kicking off its 2021 season earlier than in past years.
Saturday, May 15 is Opening Day, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parking lot of Deerfield Lutheran Church, 206 S. Main St. The 2021 market will run every Saturday through Oct. 16.
All current Dane County Covid-19 rules will apply this season, including social distancing and a face mask requirement for all shoppers and vendors, at all times.
The market welcomes interested vendors, community members who’d like to get involved with coordinating the market, and community groups interested in having an informational or fundraising booth.
The Deerfield Farmers Market is a registered non-profit organization with a volunteer board. Officers for 2021, elected at the market’s annual meeting on March 25, are President Lyndon Meyer, Vice President Curt Stenjem and Secretary-Treasurer Karyn Saemann.
More information: deerfieldfarmmarket@gmail.com
