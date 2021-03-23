MEET THE CANDIDATES
Margaret Banker
- Current superintendent of the Montello School District
- Previously worked in the Madison Metropolitan School District and Sun Prairie School District
- Has a bachelors degree in English and secondary education, masters degree in Library and information science, Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) degree in educational leadership
Shannon L. Kilton
- Current assistant superintendent of the Glendale-River Hills School District
- Previously worked in the Glendale, West Bend, Appleton, Milwaukee and Zion Illinois school districts
- Has a bachelor of science and education, master’s degree in educational leadership and an educational specialist district leadership license
Peter C. Wilson
- Current director of administrative services of the DeForest Area School District
- Previously worked in the Stoughton and Waunakee school districts
- Has a bachelor’s degree in social studies, a master’s degree in educational leadership and a doctor of philosophy (Ph.D) in educational leadership
