Marshall avenged a pre-holiday loss to Cambridge with a 13-point Capitol South Conference victory Feb. 2.

The 1-2 punch of Reid Truschinski and Craig Ward led the way for the league leaders. Truschinski scored a game-high 23 points while Ward added 21 as the duo themselves outscored the Blue Jays.

Cambridge was led by senior Jack Nikolay’s 17.

MARSHALL 54

CAMBRIDGE 41

Marshall 22 32 — 54

Cambridge 16 25 — 41

Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 3 2-2 9, Frank 0 1-3 1, Ward 6 6-7 21, Truschinski 7 9-11 23. Totals — 16 16-23 54.

Cambridge — Nikolay 5 3-3 17, Heth 3 0-0 7, Horton 1 0-0 2, Buckman 1 0-0 2, Schroeder 4 3-8 13. Totals — 14 6-11 41.

3-point goals — M 4 (Ward 3, Lutz 1); C 7 (Nikolay 4, Schroeder 2, Heth 1). Total fouls — M 11; C 18.

Belleville 66 Cambridge 49

Visiting Belleville burst out to a 47-25 halftime lead and Cambridge never recovered in a Capitol South matchup Feb. 5.

Trevor Syse and Carson Syse combined for 33 points to lead the Wildcats.

The Blue Jays got double-digit performances from Max Heth (15), Nikolay (12) and Oliver Kozler (10). Heth and Nikolay each made 3-pointers.

BELLEVILLE 66,

CAMBRIDGE 49

Belleville 47 19 — 66

Cambridge 25 24 — 49

Belleville (fg ft-fta pts) — Boyum 3 2-2 9, DeSmet 1 0-0 2, Ace 4 0-0 9, C. Syse 6 3-4 16, Conner 1 0-0 2, Nolden 1 1-2 3, T. Syse 7 0-0 17, Fahey 2 0-0 4, Erickson 2 0-0 4. Totals — 27 6-8 66.

Cambridge — Nikolay 3 3-4 12, Heth 6 0-0 15, Harrison 0 2-2 2, Schroeder 1 0-0 2, Kozler 4 2-4 10, El. Stein 4 0-0 8. Totals — 18 7-10 49.

3-point goals — B 6 (T. Syse 3, Boyum 1, Ace 1, C. Syse 1); C 6 (Nikolay 3, Heth 3). Total fouls — B 16; C 11.

Evansville 68 Cambridge 48

Cambridge suffered a 20-point non-conference defeat at Evansville Monday.

Nikolay was the lone Blue Jay to reach double digits with 12.

EVANSVILLE 68

CAMBRIDGE 48

Cambridge 19 29 — 48

Evansville 37 31 — 68

Cambridge (fg ft-fta pts) — Nikolay 5 0-0 12, Heth 3 0-0 8, Harrison 1 3-5 6, Horton 1 2-2 4, Kurt 1 0-0 3, Schroeder 1 0-0 2, Davis 1 0-0 2 Tesdal 1 0-0 2 Kosler 4 1-1 9. Totals — 18 6-8 48.

Evansville — Maves 3 0-0 7, Bahrs 1 0-0 2, Geske 3 1-1 7, Bettenhausen 1 0-0 2, Miller 7 1-1 19, Stencel 1 0-0 2, Severson 4 2-3 10, Thompson 3 6-7 12. Totals — 25 13-17 68.

3-point goals — C 6 (Nikolay 2, Heth 2, Harrison 1, Kurt 1); E 5 (Miller 4, Maves 1). Total fouls — C 15; E 9. Fouled out — Kozler.

WIAA Playoffs

Cambridge received a No. 5 seed and will travel to No. 4 Brodhead in a WIAA Division 3 regional game on Tuesday, Feb. 16. The regional semifinals are Feb. 19 while the regional finals are Feb. 20.

WIAA sectionals will be held Feb. 25 and 2027, with the 2021 WIAA Division 3 State Boys Basketball Tournament taking place March 5-6 at either the La Crosse Center or Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.

