I’ve never known anyone with a black walnut tree in their yard who was happy about it.
Google “I hate my black walnut tree” and you’ll get an earful.
They’re messy. They stain your sidewalk. You can bust a strut backing over a pile.
We don’t have a black walnut tree in our yard and I don’t want one.
But I do know a few random public places where you can pick up a few dozen to make a single, small Christmas cake.
There’s an art to picking up black walnuts.
You take the ones that have been on the ground long enough that their green outer fruit layer has dried and split to reveal the hard, black nutshell inside.
You gather a couple of dozen of those and set them in a cardboard box on your front porch to crack open with a hammer the following day.
That, recently, is where my process fell down.
I should have known better.
In our neighborhood on the edge of town, possums and raccoons aren’t afraid to come up close to the house.
Taking out the trash, we’ve almost tripped over critters.
Squirrels that appreciate black walnuts are bold enough, I can now confirm, to come thieving at our door.
They left exactly one black walnut in the box that had only been on the porch a few hours. It was a calling card perhaps. A challenge.
When a black walnut tree sprouts in some random place in our yard, I’ll know where they buried them.
I hope that doesn’t happen; I don’t want a black walnut tree.
Please also take note, in a small town where we all know where everyone lives, I don’t want grocery sacks filled with black walnuts left on my porch by readers who hate their trees and the nuts they drop and see an outlet for covertly unloading them. I probably shouldn’t have even put that idea out.
I just wanted a few nuts for one cake.
I got them, and then got bested by a squirrel.
And now, I’ll start over. I’ll go back out I go to collect a few more, in the places I know to look.
But this time, when I get them home, I’ll be more critter-wise.