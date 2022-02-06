Cambridge wrestling 10th at Capitol Conference Tournament

Clayton Stenjem finished fourth overall at the 106 weight class in the Capitol Conference wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 5.
Stenjem scored a pin (1:40) over Micah Boggs of Watertown Luther Prep before being pinned (0:50) by Levi Ness of Lodi. In the consolation bracket, Stenjem scored a pin (3:20) over Elijah Vik of Lakeside Lutheran before being pinned (2:00) by Fernando Carillo of Waterloo in the third-place match.
Aevri Ciha scored a fifth-place finish at 138, losing a 16-1 technical fall to Dean Finney of Lodi. Ciha was pinned (5:17) by Kody Finke of Marshall before scoring a pinfall (2:31) over Caden Bliefernic of Lake Mills in the fifth-place match.
At 145, Ivan Sopkovich also finished in fifth after scoring a pinfall (0:34) against Juan Hildago Dumandz of Lake Mills in his opening match. Sopkovich was pinned (1:42) by James Amacher of Poynette before scoring a pinfall (1:07) over Kasey Finke of Marshall in the fifth-place match.
Tyce Bettenhausen scored sixth at 126, losing by pinfall (0:23) to Owen Breunig of Lodi. In the consolation bracket, Bettenhausen was pinned (1:57) by Dane McIlvain of Lakeside Lutheran, and Bettenhausen lost the fifth-place match by a 7-3 decision to Caleb Wendland of Watertown Luther Prep.
Sam Hanson finished sixth at 152, being pinned by Ryker Swenson of Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus. In the consolation bracket, Hanson lost the fifth-place matchup by pinfall (3:26) to Issac Winters of Lakeside Lutheran.
Joe Downing earned a sixth-place finish at 160, getting pinned (1:54) by Michael Hansen of Watertown Luther Prep. Downing lost a 10-8 decision in the fifth-place match to Nathan Hahn of Lake Mills.
Aiden Sperle took seventh at 170, getting pinned (1:40) by Caleb Quest of Lake Mills. In the consolation bracket, Sperle lost a 9-4 decision to Mason Breunig of Lodi before scoring a pinfall (0:47) over Turner Cobb of Marshall in the seventh-place match.
Gunnar Sperle wrestled to seventh-place at 195, losing an 11-0 major decision to Carson Loshaw of Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus. In the consolation bracket, Sperle lost a 7-1 decision to Isaiah Groskopf of Lodi to finish in seventh.
Thomas Peterson finished ninth at 120, getting pinned (3:07) by Jason Kehren of Watertown Luther Prep. In the consolation bracket, Peterson was pinned (2:17) by Cornelio Gray of Poynette.
As a team, Cambridge finished 10th with 61 points.