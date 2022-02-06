 Skip to main content

CAMBRIDGE WRESTLING

Cambridge wrestling 10th at Capitol Conference Tournament

Clayton Stenjem finished fourth overall at the 106 weight class in the Capitol Conference wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Stenjem scored a pin (1:40) over Micah Boggs of Watertown Luther Prep before being pinned (0:50) by Levi Ness of Lodi. In the consolation bracket, Stenjem scored a pin (3:20) over Elijah Vik of Lakeside Lutheran before being pinned (2:00) by Fernando Carillo of Waterloo in the third-place match.

Aevri Ciha scored a fifth-place finish at 138, losing a 16-1 technical fall to Dean Finney of Lodi. Ciha was pinned (5:17) by Kody Finke of Marshall before scoring a pinfall (2:31) over Caden Bliefernic of Lake Mills in the fifth-place match.

At 145, Ivan Sopkovich also finished in fifth after scoring a pinfall (0:34) against Juan Hildago Dumandz of Lake Mills in his opening match. Sopkovich was pinned (1:42) by James Amacher of Poynette before scoring a pinfall (1:07) over Kasey Finke of Marshall in the fifth-place match.

Tyce Bettenhausen scored sixth at 126, losing by pinfall (0:23) to Owen Breunig of Lodi. In the consolation bracket, Bettenhausen was pinned (1:57) by Dane McIlvain of Lakeside Lutheran, and Bettenhausen lost the fifth-place match by a 7-3 decision to Caleb Wendland of Watertown Luther Prep.

Sam Hanson finished sixth at 152, being pinned by Ryker Swenson of Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus. In the consolation bracket, Hanson lost the fifth-place matchup by pinfall (3:26) to Issac Winters of Lakeside Lutheran.

Joe Downing earned a sixth-place finish at 160, getting pinned (1:54) by Michael Hansen of Watertown Luther Prep. Downing lost a 10-8 decision in the fifth-place match to Nathan Hahn of Lake Mills.

Aiden Sperle took seventh at 170, getting pinned (1:40) by Caleb Quest of Lake Mills. In the consolation bracket, Sperle lost a 9-4 decision to Mason Breunig of Lodi before scoring a pinfall (0:47) over Turner Cobb of Marshall in the seventh-place match.

Gunnar Sperle wrestled to seventh-place at 195, losing an 11-0 major decision to Carson Loshaw of Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus. In the consolation bracket, Sperle lost a 7-1 decision to Isaiah Groskopf of Lodi to finish in seventh.

Thomas Peterson finished ninth at 120, getting pinned (3:07) by Jason Kehren of Watertown Luther Prep. In the consolation bracket, Peterson was pinned (2:17) by Cornelio Gray of Poynette.

As a team, Cambridge finished 10th with 61 points.

