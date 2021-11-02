Cambridge Village Board changes course on stoplight, revisits roundabout idea

Two weeks after backing a stoplight over a future roundabout at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12-18 and State Highway 134, the Cambridge Village Board now says it will reconsider that stance.
The village board, on Oct. 26, sent the question back to its Plan Commission. The commission next meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at the Amundson Community Center.
The commission has also already backed a stoplight at the intersection, after a local developer last month shared plans to relocate the Cambridge Kwik Trip to a 5.8-acre site there.
In an unofficial poll, Plan Commission members said on Oct. 11 that they would prefer a stoplight over a roundabout.
Commission members, citing information that U.S. Highway 12-18 traffic would continue to flow through the area during construction of stoplight, but be entirely shut down and rerouted for up to 6 months during construction of a roundabout, expressed concern about the impact of a highway shutdown on Cambridge businesses. Local businesses were devastated by a lengthy U.S. Highway 12-18 reconstruction shutdown about 15 years ago, commission members said.
Expressing similar worries, the village board voted on Oct. 12 to send a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, backing a stoplight over a roundabout.
Village board members reversed course on Oct. 26, however, in the face of public pressure.
Board members said they’ve heard from many local residents over the past two weeks that they would prefer a roundabout, for safety and other reasons. Local residents have weighed both options in a flood of recent social media posts.
Village Administrator Lisa Moen said the village board’s letter backing a stoplight has already been sent to the DOT, but said she’d reach out to the state agency to see if it could send a representative to the Nov. 8 Plan Commission meeting, to hear more testimony on the issue.
“If the DOT is available… I would love to have that conversation,” Village Board member Carla Galler said.
Village Board member Kris Schaefer-Weiss said local residents who have spoken out recently, backing a roundabout, should know “that we’re taking this very, very seriously. We’re talking it through, we’re doing everything we possibly can within the limits of our power, to just have a very through discussion about it.”
“The safety piece just keeps coming into my mind. We are literally talking about having a light where when we know, statistically, there will be people that will be killed. I think it would be good to have some discussion again through the Plan Commission,” Schaefer-Weiss continued.
“I have talked with a number of people, all expressing concern about why we’re not going with a roundabout,” Village President Mark McNally concurred. “I would agree with you, Kris, that this is something the Plan Commission could look at again.”
Moen noted, though, that the DOT ultimately makes the call.
“Us talking about it doesn’t do much good. The DOT makes the decision,” she said.
Developer Todd Schultz, of Cambridge Real Estate Ventures, told the Plan Commission on Oct. 11 that his firm has an accepted offer from Kwik Trip, now on a 1-acre site at 424 W. Main St., to buy the 5.8 to relocate to the juncture of the two highways.
Kwik Trip has owned the West Main Street site since December 2020, when it bought a former Stop N Go there and converted it into a Kwik Trip.
Schultz also told the Plan Commission that his firm has an accepted offer from a Madison buyer for a second, 20-acre lot immediately south of the site Kwik Trip plans to move to. Schultz said the Madison buyer builds commercial space for rent and is currently evaluating what types of businesses might be appropriate there.
Both lots would be accessed via a new road coming into to the development at the upgraded highway intersection.
Schultz said the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has leaned toward wanting a roundabout there. He said, however, that Kwik Trip isn’t in favor of a roundabout and noted that they are much more expensive to build than a stoplight. As currently proposed, Schultz would be responsible for the intersection upgrade cost.
“Kwik Trip is adamant that a roundabout isn’t good for their business,” Schultz said.
In other matters on Oct. 26, the village board:
• Heard from Wensy Melendez, of Amigo Construction in Cambridge, on the firm’s hopes to expand onto several adjacent lots, including potentially the former Melster Candy Company site at the corner of England and East Madison streets.
• Voted to include a 5 percent across the board raise for village workers, excluding Moen, in the 2022 budget that’s now under consideration.
• Voted to spend about $75,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds received by the village to help replace the filter on a village well. Village board member Eric Wittwer said the total cost of the new filter is about $95,000. “This will cover a big portion of that,” Wittwer said. The village received about $80,000 in ARPA funds in 2021, and previously gave $5,000 of that to the Cambridge Deerfield Players Theater. It expects to receive another $80,000 in 2022.
• Voted to buy a used leaf vacuum for the public works department, at a cost of about $80,000. It replaces a leaf vacuum that the village bought for $10,000 in 1994, that village officials said has reached the end of its useful life.