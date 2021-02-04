WILL KAASHAGEN

Cambridge graduate and UW-Whitewater track and field athlete Will Kaashagen.

 UW-Whitewater Athletics

Cambridge graduate Will Kaashagen will compete for the UW-Whitewater men's track and field team during the 2021 season.

Kaashagen earned All-American status after his performances in the distance medley relay during the 2020 NCAA Division III indoor season.

Kaashagen is a sophomore majoring in accounting.

The Warhawks will host five meets during the indoor season over the next five weeks. All home duals will be streamed online using StretchCast, YouTube and Facebook Live. Links w

Load comments