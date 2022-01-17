Cambridge Cable Jan. 23-29 Cambridge Cable schedule Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Jan 17, 2022 Jan 17, 2022 Updated 3 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SUNDAY5 a.m. Discover Wisconsin6:30 a.m. Various8 a.m. Grace Lutheran Church (live at 9 a.m.)10:30 a.m. St. James Episcopal Church1 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church2:30 p.m. Discover Wisconsin4 p.m. Willerup United Methodist5:30 p.m. St. Pius X Catholic Church8 p.m. St. James Episcopal Church10:30 p.m. Grace Lutheran12 a.m. St. Pius X Catholic Church2:30 a.m. St. James Episcopal ChurchMON. — TUES.5 a.m. Discover Wisconsin6:30 a.m. Willerup United Methodist8 a.m. St. Pius X Catholic Church10:30 a.m. St. James Episcopal Church1 p.m. Grace Lutheran2:30 p.m. Discover Wisconsin4 p.m. Willerup United Methodist5:30 p.m. St. Pius X Catholic Church8 p.m. St. James Episcopal Church10:30 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church12 a.m. St. Pius X Catholic Church2:30 a.m. St. James Episcopal ChurchWED. — SAT.5 a.m. Discover Wisconsin6:30 a.m. Hall of Honor8 a.m. Amundson Center10:30 a.m. Village Board 1/251 p.m. CHS Graduation2:30 p.m. Discover Wisconsin4 p.m. Hall of Honor5:30 p.m. Amundson Center8 p.m. Village Board 1/2510:30 p.m. CHS Graduation12 a.m. Amundson Center2:30 a.m. Village Board 1/25 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you