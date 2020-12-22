As winter begins, the Village of Cambridge is reminding property owners about its snow removal ordinance.
The ordinance requires all sidewalks, sidewalk approaches to the crosswalks, fire hydrants and mailboxes to be cleared within 24 hours after a snow begins to accumulate.
Sidewalks must be cleared to a minimum of four feet in width and all approaches must be clear as well.
"We are having issues around town where the sidewalks are clean, but they are not accessible due to the approaches not being cleaned. Village staff will be monitoring sidewalks as well as approaches after snow falls," the release said.
If a property owner fails to clear the sidewalks, approaches, fire hydrants or mailboxes, the village will issue them a notice. They will then have 24 hours to clear the snow/ice or apply sand and/or salt if ice has formed.
If they fail to do so, the Village will remove the snow/ice and bill the owner and citations may be issued. There will be a minimum $175 charge for the first hour and $100 per hour thereafter. Under the ordinance the homeowner will receive only one warning per year (October 1 through September 31). If additional failures to remove snow are detected, additional removal and citations may occur.
The ordinance also prohibits pushing or putting snow on public right of ways, including sidewalks or streets. Violaters are also subject to warnings and penalties.
Questions may be directed to the village office, (608) 423-3712.
