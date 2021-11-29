Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior Meals

Dec. 3-17 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals

The next CAP Senior Luncheon will be Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 12 p.m at Plow

  • 1 min to read

CAMBRIDGE CAP Senior Luncheons

The Cambridge Community Activities Program holds Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. The cost is $5 per person, which includes lunch and entertainment.

The next CAP Senior Luncheon will be Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 12 p.m at Plow, 159 W. Main St., Cambridge. Plow owner Charles Fiesel will be preparing a holiday feast. The entertainment will be a singer performing classic holiday pieces.

RSVP’s MUST be made no later than Wednesday, Dec. 1. Call (608) 423-8045 to RSVP. No late add-ons will be allowed due to limited space and food preparation.

CAP is looking for individuals interested in performing for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call (608) 423-8045.

McFarland Senior Outreach

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals remain pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, Dec. 3

Meatballs in gravy

Mashed potatoes

Mixed greens

Dressing

WW Dinner roll/butter Mixed Fruit

Choc. Pudding Cup

MO – Veggie Meatballs NCS – SF Pudding

Salad Option—Tuna Salad

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Beef Stew

Biscuit

Corn

Chunky Apple Sauce Banana Bar

MO – Veggie Stew NCS – Banana

Friday, Dec. 10

Pot Roast in Gravy

Garlic Herb Mashed Potatoes Carrots

Mixed Fruit

WW Dinner Roll/butter Frosted Pumpkin Bar

MO – Garden Burger

NCS – SF Pudding

Salad Option—Beef Taco Salad

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Chicken and Gravy (NAS to omit gravy) over White bread

Carrots

Broccoli Orange Carnival Cookie

MO – Veggie Chicken in gravy NCS – SF Cookie

Friday, Dec. 17

Roast Beef in Gravy

Mashed Potatoes

Green Bean Casserole

Mandarin Oranges Croissant/butter

Cherry pie

MO – Veggie Meatballs

NCS – SF Cherry Pie

Salad Option—Chicken Cranberry Bacon Bleu

DEERFIELD DCC Meals

The Deerfield Community Center has resumed twice-weekly senior gatherings that had been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. BINGO, coffee and pastries are offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants.

Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested.Those who don’t want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC.

Recommended for you