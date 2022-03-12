Cambridge Village Board candidates share views on station, growth

Cambridge Village Board candidates shared their views, during a recent virtual forum, on issues ranging from expansion of the Cambridge fire and EMS station to growth and development, to village government communication and transparency.
The virtual forum was hosted by the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent. Due to COVID-19, it was privately recorded with just the newspaper’s managing editor and candidates in attendance. It included both questions posed by the newspaper and submitted by the community.
The forum can be viewed in its entirety here:
This was the second year the newspaper’s candidate forums were virtual. They were in-person events in 2019 and 2020.
Candidates
Five people are running for three seats on the village board. Candidates include former village board members Kris Breunig and Paula Hollenbeck, incumbent Eric Wittwer and challengers Timothy Phelps and Rebecca Borchardt. Incumbents Wyatt Rose and Carla Galler aren’t seeking re-election.
The election is April 5.
Hollenbeck, Wittwer, and Borchardt participated together in the Feb. 24 virtual forum. Phelps was recorded in a separate session and edited into the video. Breunig did not participate in the forum but did answer some questions in writing.
Wittwer has served on the Cambridge Village Board since 2019 and is currently chair of the Plan Commission and Audit and Finance Committee. He has lived in Cambridge for nine years, works as a financial program supervisor in the State Controller’s Office and is a U.S. Air Force veteran.
Hollenbeck has lived in Cambridge since 1995. She previously served on the village board and has been involved as a volunteer at the Cambridge Arts Council’s Midwest Fire Fest. She works as an IT manager for Thrivent Financial.
Borchardt has live in Cambridge since 1998 and is a CHS graduate. She owns a business, B&B Barber Shop, near downtown. She has never held elected office.
Phelps moved in Cambridge in mid-2021 and is a military combat veteran.
Breunig has lived in Cambridge for 8 years, served on the village board from 2018 to 2021 and sat on a host of village committees. He previously worked as the village’s public works director and is a member of the local group Citizens for a Responsible Fire & EMS Station.
Fire and EMS Station
Phelps and Borchardt said they support a referendum on April 5 to expand the fire and EMS station at a cost of $6.3 million. Cambridge would contribute about $1.57 million, the town of Christiana about $1.2 million, the town of Oakland about $3.1 million, Rockdale about $156,000 and the town of Lake Mills about $220,000.
Phelps said his support extends beyond the building. “We need to make sure they have the best equipment around to be able to take care of us,” he said.
Borchardt further said she would like to see the Cambridge EMS apply for a grant from an initiative recently announced by Gov. Tony Evers, that is giving $20 million for EMS departments statewide to spend on “whatever help they need the most,” according to a recent release from the governor’s office. She said that could help local residents be more accepting of the station expansion expense.
“Although I personally agree with (the expansions plans), I feel we need to do some work to lower the cost for residents, to get a ‘yes’ vote,” on the referendum, Borchardt said.
Wittwer said he supports “fixing the know issues,” at the station. “There are safety hazards,” he said. If those aren’t remedied, he said, the community will start to lose its volunteer fire fighters, ”and you would have to move to full-time firefighters, and that is a financial hit I know the village cannot take.”
Wittwer also said he’d like to see a merger of the fire and EMS departments considered. “I don’t see the need to have separate fire and EMS,” he said.
Hollenbeck said she supports making station safety upgrades. However, she said she doesn’t support the $6.3 million plan that the April 5 referendum is based on. She said she was “very disappointed” in the work done last year by the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission's Building Review Committee, that “came up with basically the same exact plan,” as local referendums were based on that failed in April 2021.
The Building Review Committee “had some really good ideas and plans and suggestions,” that weren’t followed through on, Hollenbeck said. The Fire and EMS Commission is “just trying to force what they want down our throats,” she said. “I think there’s good ideas in this community. The problem is we’re just not listening to them.”
Breunig wrote that he would like to “continue to work with the fire and EMS members to find a positive way forward with this expansion project that both meets the needs (not wants) of the responders and the citizens of this community. I believe shared municipal services still need to be explored and considered as a fiscally responsible way forward that meets everyone’s needs.”
Growth and development
Hollenbeck said Cambridge needs more modest-priced homes. “It’s very difficult to find a house for less than $250,000 here,” she said. “I just don’t know how we attract young people and families, and elderly on a fixed income. I don’t know how we keep the vibrancy of Cambridge alive without having houses that people can afford.”
Hollenbeck also said she’d like to see a footbridge across Koshkonong Creek to connect England Street to downtown. And she said she supports the village’s decision to oppose a proposed solar farm to its west. She said village officials who have spoken in opposition to that project before the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin “have advocated well for the village of Cambridge.”
Wittwer said “any sort of growth at this point would be beneficial” for Cambridge and said the village needs to increase its stock of affordable rental housing. He said it’s been “frustrating to hear the pushback,” against affordable housing in Cambridge in recent years and also said he would “love to see the downtown thriving again.”
“I do appreciate that the community is so supportive of the downtown businesses,” he said.
On the proposed solar farm, Wittwer said he understands that farmers who have agreed to lucrative leases “are just doing what’s in their best interest.” But, he said, the project’s developer, Invenergy, “needs to respect our growth plan,” and not line U.S. Highway 12-18, where the village envisions expanding into the future, with solar panels. “I’m not against solar, I’m not against renewable energy. Just stay out of where we need to be able to grow,” Wittwer said.
Wittwer also said it’s time to start work on a new village Smart Growth plan. The village could draw on research already done by expert witness in its fight against the solar farm, which “we have already paid for,” he said.
Borchardt said the village needs to not create any more tax incremental finance districts and said Cambridge needs to focus on downtown buildings, particularly ensuring that building owners are actively working to lease their spaces.
“We need to get the stores full, and the outside of businesses cleaned up,” she said.
Borchardt also said she’s not sure Cambridge did the right thing in rejecting a proposal to annex 114 acres from Christiana into the village, for development, in exchange for dropping its opposition to the solar farm. “If the growth of Cambridge is that important, why would we not have accepted that offer?” she said. “Now we have done nothing but upset Invenergy. I feel we should have tried to negotiate with them.”
Hollenbeck said, however, that she supported the village’s decision to reject that 114-acre proposal. Withdrawing all of its objections to the solar farm in exchange for that developable acreage was not “in the best interest of Cambridge,” Hollenbeck said.
Phelps said that “being new to Cambridge, I can’t speak very well,” about how the village should respond to development like the solar farm just beyond its borders. He said the village needs more shops “to bring in more people that want to move here.”
And Breunig wrote that his vision for the village’s future growth is to “explore ways to work toward building the downtown area back up to what our history has shown it can be, with thriving businesses and an engaged community, while we evolve from a bedroom community to a destination for visitors and growing families.”
Communication and transparency
Wittwer said the village’s communication with citizens starts with fixing its website. “You can’t find us if you Google ‘Cambridge’,” he said.
Wittwer also said he’d like to explore using federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to upgrade technology to be able to offer simultaneous virtual and in-person village meetings. It “would increase the public’s access to us,” he said.
Borchardt said the village board needs a dedicated Facebook page where elected officials can respond directly to community questions and concerns. “That would be a lot easier than trying to figure out the current website,” she said.
Hollenbeck cautioned, in response, that a village board Facebook page could quickly become in violation of open meetings laws. “We would run the risk of having a walking quorum,” she said. And Hollenbeck said she would like to see village meetings minutes released in a more timely manner, sooner after a meeting is held.
Phelps said he would like it to be easier to watch video recordings of village meetings.
Other thoughts
Breunig wrote that the greatest challenge facing the village is “ the financial balancing act the village has been in and will continue to struggle with, due to the looming lack of growth potential with proposed projects around the area that will limit tax base while operational/administrative costs for the village soar.”
And Borchardt said she’s concerned about the recent merger of the village’s public works and water utility staff.
More information
Wittwer, Hollenbeck, Borchardt and Breunig additionally answered questions in writing from the newspaper about themselves, living in the community and local issues. Here are those answers in their entirety: