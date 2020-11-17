The Cambridge School Board has approved hiring an additional 5-year-old kindergarten teacher for the rest of this school year, to help with distancing for in-person classes.
Adding the limited-term position would cost the school district about $51,000, including salary and benefits.
Cambridge Elementary School Principal Chris Holt said interest in attending CES, including from families who live outside the school district and are open-enrolling, has surged. Currently, children from early childhood to fifth-grade are learning in-person at CES, with a virtual option, while many other area school districts have gone fully virtual.
While the primary open enrollment period is in the spring, applications can be accepted year-round, Superintendent Bernie Nikolay said.
Holt said about 80 percent of CES families have chosen in-person classes. As of Nov. 16, there were about 300 CES students learning in-person and about 130 learning virtually, he said.
Holt said three existing 5-year-old kindergarten sections are currently at 19 students per classroom, or a total of 57 children learning in-person, pushing safety protocols.
In 4K and in grades 1-5 there are currently 35 to 50 students learning in-person per grade, Holt said, with 2-3 teachers per grade and 10-20 students per classroom. 4K students are split between morning and afternoon sections.
Grades 4K-5 have one virtual section each with 9-23 students per classroom, Holt also said.
Snow daysThe school board and administrators also said students and staff should look forward to school being canceled this winter on days that would normally be considered a snow day.
No final decision has been made, “but that’s our thinking,” with more information to come soon, Nikolay said.
Nikolay said it would be tempting to revert to virtual school for everyone on days when snowfall makes traveling to school buildings treacherous. But he said playing outside on snow days is important enough that classes would likely be called off. “Those are pretty memorable events in children’s lives, and for teachers as well,” Nikolay said.
He said classes would likely be held, however, on very cold days when children would be stuck inside anyway. “Very likely we would call a virtual day on that kind of day,” Nikolay said.
The matter came up at a recent meeting of the school board’s curriculum committee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.