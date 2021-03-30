Learn More: Open enrollment

Families can apply to enroll children in any public school in Wisconsin for the 2021-22 school year, through the Wisconsin Public School Open Enrollment program.
Any student in Wisconsin in grades 4K-12 can apply to attend a non-resident school district under this program. Admission isn’t guaranteed. Students can apply for up to three districts.
The open enrollment period begins Feb. 1, and ends on April 30 at 4 p.m. Parents must submit an online application to the Department of Public Instruction.
To access this application, visit https://dpi.wi.gov/open-enrollment.
For more information, or assistance on an application, call (888) 245-2732 or openenrollment@dpi.wi.gov.
