How to vote and help with voting

Absentee ballots
Registered Wisconsin voters have until 5 p.m. the Thursday before an election to request an absentee ballot either directly from their local municipal clerk or online at myvote.wi.gov. A ballot will be mailed to you and you may mail it back or drop it off when completed at your local municipal clerk’s office or bring it to a polling place on election day. It must be received by 8 p.m. on election day to be counted.
Early in-person voting
Early in-person voting is possible at local municipal clerk offices through the Friday before an election.
Register to vote
You can register to vote by visiting your municipal clerk's office in person. The deadline to do that is 5 p.m. Friday, April 2.
You can also register by mail; mailed-in forms must be postmarked by Wednesday, March 17. Contact your local municipal clerk's office for more information on registering by mail.
You can register online at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/RegisterToVote. The deadline is Wednesday, March 17
You can also register at a polling place on election day. You'll need to bring a driver’s license or state-issued ID card, or social security number, and proof of residence that can include a driver’s license, state ID, bank statement, paycheck, utility bill or tax bill.
State residency requirement
To vote in Wisconsin, you need to have resided for at least 10 days in the municipality in which you are casting a ballot. Polls will be open Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Voter Helpline
Dane County and the nonpartisan Dane County Voter ID Coalition, in partnership with the League of Women Voters of Dane County (LWVDC), Dane County NCAAP, and other organizations, have a Voter Helpline to improve voter education and participation. It is at myvote.wi.gov/en-us/
Voter Helpline employees and volunteers provide immediate services to callers, as well as offer help in Spanish and other languages.
Common questions to the Voter Helpline include how to:
• Obtain an approved voter ID
• Register to vote
• Request, fill out, and return an absentee ballot
• Vote early through in-person absentee voting
• Find your polling location
The Voter Helpline can also help with specific voter issues including getting a new voter ID, witnessing absentee ballots, navigating MyVote Wisconsin, and more.
