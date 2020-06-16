LIBRARY
Thursday, June 18: Didgeridoo Down Under
The Cambridge Community Library is holding a virtual Didgeridoo event on June 18 at 6 p.m. The online Australia-themed show includes music, comedy, culture and storytelling. The performance will be available on the library’s Facebook page and website until June 25. This event kicks off the library’s virtual summer library program. This year’s theme is “Imagine your Story.” Participants may log their reading on paper or online, and join in virtual stories and performances.
Wednesday, June 24: Comedy Magic
The Cambridge Community Library is holding a virtual interactive comedy magic program on June 24 at 1:30 p.m. on the library’s Facebook page and website. James the Magician will perform using magic skills and humor. The performance will be online for about a week.This is part of the summer library program.Wednesday, July 8: Stuart Stotts
The Cambridge Community Library is holding a virtual music program on July 8 at 1:30 p.m. on the library’s Facebook page and website. Stuart Stotts is a children’s and family musician and storyteller. The performance will be online for about a week. This is part of the summer library program.
Library computer appointments
The Deerfield Public Library is offering appointments to use a library computer beginning June 1. The library building will remain closed, only offering curb-side pickup services, but the library will schedule up to two adults at a time to use computers while socially distancing. Appointment hours are Mondays 12-6:30 p.m. and Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m to 4 p.m.Saturday, June 20: Deerfield Farmers Market opens
The Deerfield Farmers Market will open for the summer on Saturday, June 20. Vendors will sell produce, crafts, baked goods and other foods every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Deerfield Lutheran Church parking lot, 206 S. Main Street. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and other guidelines will be required.
COMMUNITY
Thursday, June 18: Golf raffle
The Humane Society of Jefferson County is holding a Father’s Day golf raffle until June 18. Tickets cost $10 each, and can be purchased at www.hsjc-wis.com or (920) 674-208. Proceeds go to the humane society. Prizes include a $120 gift card to the Jefferson Golf Course and a special gift basket. Winners will be drawn June 19.
Saturday, June 20: Highway Cleanup
The Cambridge Lions Club is cleaning up the highway on June 20 at 8 a.m., on U.S. Highway 12 and Highway 134. Participants are meeting at the Lions Clubhouse at 8 a.m.
Saturday, July 4: Cambridge Historic Museum opens
The Cambridge Historic Museum will open for the season on July 4. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday from July through October.
Business
Saturday, June 20: Cambridge Market one-year anniversary
The Cambridge Market Cafe is celebrating it’s one-year anniversary on Saturday, June 20 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 217 W. Main Street. To mark the cafe’s first year in business, there will be food and beverage samples, specials and discounts.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.