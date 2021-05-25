The Cambridge boys had three individual winners on the day to highlight a second place finish at the Blue Jay Invitational on Thursday, May 20.
Zach Huffman won the 3,200 meter run with a time of 9 minutes, 53.14 seconds. In the shot put, Ryan Lund won with a throw of 44 feet, 4 3/4 inches. Spencer Davis won the discus with a 123-11 1/2.
Stein added a second place finish in the discus (118-3 1/2). Oliver Kozler was second in the shot put (42-4) and third in the discus (118-3 1/2). Dale Yerges was second in the 110 hurdles (16.96) and the 300 hurdles (43.09).
The 400 relay team of Jonathan Jones, Adian Schroeder, Sully Schlieckau and Kris Holmen placed second in 47.15.
Liam Brown was third in the 800 (2:21.44). Jack Nikolay was third in the 1,600 (4:49.13).
Mara Brown picked up the Blue Jay girls’ lone top finish with a 2:37.66 in the 800 meter run. She also was third in the 400 in 1:04.39.
Gillian Thompson took third in the 200 in 28.76.
Deerfield's boys and girls track and field teams each placed fourth at the Blue Jay Invitational.
The Demons scored 80 points in boys competition.
Dayton Lasack won the 300 hurdles in 41.76 and was third in the 110 hurdles in 17.01. Ray Bach took third in the pole vault (12-0).
The 1,600 relay team of Martin Kimmel, Kalob Kimmel, Cody Curtis and Lasack took second in 3:45. The 3,200 relay team of Cody Curtis, James Connely, Robert Thompson and Kaleb Regoi was third in 9:39.90.
Deerfield sophomore Steffi Siewert earned girls MVP honors after wining the 100 meter dash in 13.18 and the 200 in 27.31. She also teamed with Hailey Thompson, Ella Arenz and Hailie Heffel to win the 400 relay in 54.31, and placed second in the long jump (16-7 1/2).
Evie Mickelson was third in the shot put (30-10 1/2).
Team scores —boys: Lake Mills 270, Cambridge 118, Turner 81, Deerfield 80, Big Foot 74, Belleville 58, Edgerton 46, Monticello 33, Johnson Creek 2
Team scores — girls: Lake Mills 161, Edgerton 88, Big Foot 84, Deerfield 74, Belleville 69, Cambridge 41, Johnson Creek 25, Turner 16, Monticello 13