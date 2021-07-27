Deerfield apartment developer offers new ideas for green space

The Deerfield Village Board will continue to discuss a proposed south-side apartment complex at its Aug. 9 meeting, after the developer last week shared with the village Plan Commission some new ideas for including greenspace.
The village board briefly discussed on July 26, what was presented to the Plan Commission on July 19.
The Plan Commission heard at length on July 19 from representatives of Lakestone Properties, of McFarland, including partners Brett Riemen and Brian Spanos.
Lakestone Properties is proposing to construct 5 two-story buildings on 3.3 acres of vacant land at Autumn Wood Parkway and Washburn Road, with a total of 55 apartments. The apartments are proposed to be a mix of 1, 2 and 3-bedroom units, all with private one-car garages and private entrances.
Spanos and Rieman said that after a recent meeting with neighboring homeowners, who pushed for the inclusion of more green space on the site and for maintaining public access to and their view of a village-owned pond, they made some changes.
Those include proposing to rotate the buildings that hat been proposed to sit parallel to the pond, that would have almost completely blocked the neigbhors’ access and view. The revised plans would have the buildings sitting perpendicular to the pond instead, opening up potential green corridors between the waterway and Autumn Wood Parkway.
“The initial concept had all of the buildings lined up (in front of the pond) which took away all of the visibility,” Reimen acknowledged.
At the pond, Spanos and Riemen said there would potential to create a small pocket park and to potentially include some benches near the water. They said their vision also includes patio spaces on the site for use by apartment residents.
Pending necessary approvals, the company envisions beginning construction this fall on the first phase, that they said would likely include 1-2 buildings closest to Washburn Road, adjacent to another existing cluster of apartments. That is also a change – initially Lakestone Properties was envisioning starting with the buildings on Autumn Wood Parkway.
Spanos and Reimen also told the Plan Commission on July 19 that Lakestone Properties was open to contributing $500 for the next five years for upkeep of the nearby Deerfield Dream Park, which they have acknowledged would likely be used by families living in the apartments.
“We assume there are going to be some families here,” Riemen said.
Lakestone Properties is seeking tax incremental finance assistance as part of a propose new village TIF District #4. A final step in that TIF district’s creation is coming up. Its creation is expected to be finalized on Aug. 9 by a review board with representatives from the village, Dane County, Deerfield schools and Madison College.
Lakestone Properties representatives also said they’re weighing landscaping on the site, paint colors and architectural elements in an effort to fit in with the surrounding single-family neighborhood.
Village officials said there is potential for the village to contribute to green elements.
Plan Commission Chair Scott Tebon said there is money proposed in the new TIF District’s project plan, for park improvements.