Residents of the Deerfield school district will see a $500,000 schools referendum on the ballot this November.
The school board voted Aug. 3 to set a five-year operating referendum for the Nov. 3 election. It will allow the district to exceed the revenue limit by $500,000 per year.
The board began discussing a possible referendum in early 2020.
Deerfield closed out its most recent operating referendum on June 30. It had been in effect since 2016.
Even with a $500,000-per-year referendum this November, business manager Doreen Treuden said she doesn’t see tax rates increasing over $11 per $100,000 of property value.
Deerfield is advancing with a five-year referendum this time around, Superintendent Michelle Jensen said, so it could be renewed four years from now in 2024, a year before it runs out. Jensen said administrators want to avoid a shortfall like this year and want to tie referendums to presidential election years to increase voter turnout.
Administrators asked local residents in a community survey this summer whether they would support an operational referendum this November, either for $400,000 per year or $500,000 per year, with a community survey this summer. The survey was run by research firm School Perceptions of Slinger, Wisconsin.
The district saw strong support for both options on the survey, with a more favorable response for the $500,000 per year referendum.
Opting for a higher operating referendum amount, Jensen said, comes in part to offset future economic challenges caused by COVID-19.
School districts across the state are facing increased expenses due to the pandemic, and potentially facing decreased state funding. Jensen said some of these expenses include higher costs for transportation, curriculum, cleaning, class size and technology.
