School News

CAMBRIDGE
2021-22 registration
Cambridge school district registration for the 2021-22 school year is Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 2-7 p.m. at Cambridge High School. Other upcoming dates include:
4K Orientation is Thursday, Aug. 26, individually scheduled by family.
Ready-Set-Go Night at Cambridge Elementary School is Monday, Aug. 30 from 4-6 p.m. for grades 5K through 5.
Open House at Nikolay Middle School is Monday, Aug. 30 from 4-6 p.m.
Open House at CHS is Monday, Aug. 30 from 6-8 p.m.
The first day of school is Sept. 1.
For more information call the school district office, (608) 423-4345.
Summer office hours
Cambridge school office hours have moved to a summer schedule.
The Cambridge Elementary School office is now closed, reopening weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Aug. 16. The Nikolay Middle School office is closed in July and open weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in August.
The Cambridge High School office is closed in July and open weekdays in August from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. And the Cambridge School District Office is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed on Fridays, through mid-August.
DEERFIELD
Summer office hours
Deerfield school offices are on summer schedules. The elementary school office is open from 8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays through July 16, closed July 19-Aug. 13 and open 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. beginning Aug. 16. The middle/high school office is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and closed on Fridays through Aug. 20.
Fall athletic practices
Deerfield middle and high school practice start dates have been set, as follows:
- Aug. 3 — High school football (equipment handout Aug. 2)
- Aug. 9 — Middle school football (grades 7-8)
- Aug16. — High school cross country, boys soccer and volleyball
- Aug. 23 — Middle school cross country (grades 6-8)
- Sept. 2 — Middle school volleyball (grades 7-8)
- High School Spirit Squad is to be determined.
The athletic physical list for the 2021-22 school year has been posted on the window of the main entrance at the middle/high school or you may email Angie Haag at haaga@deerfield.k12.wi.us to find out which physical form your child needs to play a sport.
If student’s name is on the list, they will need to turn in an Alternate Year Athletic Permit Form. If student’s name is not on the list, they will need to turn in a Medical Eligibility Form. In addition, all students in grades 6-12 are required to turn in a code form in order to participate in any extracurriculars (includes clubs, musical, etc.)
Forms must be turned in to the middle/high school before participation in any sport — this means before the first practice date. Make sure you are able to start practicing on day 1. Forms are available in the front office at the elementary school, in the wire rack in the vestibule of the MS/HS, and on the school district’s website
John Polzin Legacy Fund
Donations are being accepted for the John Polzin Legacy Fund. A tax deductible donation entitles you to an engraving on a stadium bleacher seat or a recognition plate on the Wall of Champions donor board. This is a great way to recognize an alumni class, honor a graduate, or memorialize a family member or classmate. The deadline for donations is Friday, July 23 in order to have a seat or plate placed in the stadium this year. Visit the district website for more information and order forms. Contact the Deerfield Schol District office at (608) 764-5431 with questions.