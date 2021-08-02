Aug. 5 School News

CAMBRIDGE
School supply giveaway
The Cambridge School District, in coordination with the Cambridge Area Resource Team (CART), is offering a school supply give-away on Monday, Aug. 16 from 4-7 p.m. at Nikolay Middle School, 211 South St. It will be a drive-up model. Families will drive up and be given a backpack filled with grade-specific supplies for each child.
Donations of supplies or money to buy supplies are being accepted. To contribute, contact school social worker Kristin Gowan at kgowan@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call (608) 213-5819.
Checks payable to Cambridge Schools can be brought to the School District Office at 403 BlueJay Way (attached to the high school) or any open school office. Donations can also be accepted through the CART Facebook page and website cartforhelp.org Please indicate SSD school supply drive so funds are correctly allocated.
School supply donations will be accepted at all school district offices. If the office is not open supplies can be placed in available bins. Most needed supplies are backpacks, scientific calculators (TI 30x), graph composition notebooks, mechanical pencils, #2 pencils, 1 1/2-2” binders, black sharpies markers, Expo Markers, post-it notes, jumbo glue sticks, thin and thick crayola markers, scissors, earbuds and headphones.
To avoid any uncertainties with COVID, no meal will be served nor will clothing be available at the Aug. 16 event. If you need help with either of these items, please contact Kristin Gowan.
2021-22 registration
Cambridge school district registration for the 2021-22 school year is Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 2-7 p.m. at Cambridge High School. Other upcoming dates include:
- 4K Orientation is Thursday, Aug. 26, individually scheduled by family.
- Ready-Set-Go Night at Cambridge Elementary School is Monday, Aug. 30 from 4-6 p.m. for grades 5K through 5.
- Open House at Nikolay Middle School is Monday, Aug. 30 from 5-7 p.m.
- Open House at CHS is Monday, Aug. 30 from 6-8 p.m.
- The first day of school is Sept. 1.
For more information call the school district office, (608) 423-4345.
Summer office hours
Cambridge school office hours are on a summer schedule. The Cambridge Elementary School office is now closed, reopening weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Aug. 16. The Nikolay Middle School office is closed in July and open weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in August. The Cambridge High School office is open weekdays in August from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. And the Cambridge School District Office is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed on Fridays, through mid-August.
DEERFIELD
2021-22 online registration
Registration and fee payments for Deerfield 4K-12 students will be done online through Skyward Family Access. Opening day for online registration was Monday, July 26. Contact the district office at 764-5431 with questions.
Summer office hours
Deerfield school offices are on summer schedules. The elementary school office is closed July 19-Aug. 13 and open 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. beginning Aug. 16. The middle/high school office is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and closed on Fridays through Aug. 20.
Fall athletic practices
Deerfield middle and high school practice start dates have been set, as follows:
- Aug. 9 — Middle school football (grades 7-8)
- Aug16. — High school cross country, boys soccer and volleyball
- Aug. 23 — Middle school cross country (grades 6-8)
- Sept. 2 — Middle school volleyball (grades 7-8)
- High School Spirit Squad is to be determined.
The athletic physical list for the 2021-22 school year has been posted on the window of the main entrance at the middle/high school or you may email Angie Haag at haaga@deerfield.k12.wi.us to find out which physical form your child needs to play a sport.
If a student’s name is on the list, they will need to turn in an Alternate Year Athletic Permit Form. If a student’s name is not on the list, they will need to turn in a Medical Eligibility Form. In addition, all students in grades 6-12 are required to turn in a code form in order to participate in any extracurriculars (includes clubs, musical, etc.)
Forms must be turned in to the middle/high school before participation in any sport — this means before the first practice date. Forms are available in the front office at the elementary school, in the wire rack in the vestibule of the MS/HS, and on the school district’s website.