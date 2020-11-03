CAMBRIDGE
Oct. 28-Nov. 5: Food drive
The National Honor Society, Student Council and DECA at Cambridge High School are hosting a food drive from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5 for the Cambridge Food Pantry. Non-perishable Items can be dropped off at Cambridge High School, the Cambridge Piggly Wiggly and the Cambridge Market Cafe.
Koats for Kids
Koats for Kids is collecting donations and giving coats away this fall in both Dane and Jefferson Counties. In Jefferson County, families can pick up coats in Watertown on Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Riverside Park, in Lake Mills on Nov. 7 from 3-7 p.m. at Rotary Park, and in Jefferson on Nov. 8 from 12-3 p.m. at Fair Park.
Wed., Nov. 11: PTO
The Cambridge PTO will meet Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m. virtually. For access to the virtual meeting, contact cambridgewipto@gmail.com.
Fri., Nov. 13: Parents Night Out
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is having a Parents Night Out pool party for kids in grades 4K-5 on Nov. 13 from 6:30-9 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water St. Pre-registration is required, and the event is limited to 10 children. Cost is $10 per child. Register at cambridgecap.net.
Thurs., Nov. 19: Safe at home
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding a Safe at Home class on Nov. 19 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Cambridge Elementary School library, 802 W. Water Street. This class is for children ages 9-13, to teach them safe habits and what to do during emergencies. The cost is $30 for residents, and $35 for non-residents. Masks required. If the class exceeds ten, CAP will add online classes. Register online at cambridgecap.net.
DEERFIELD
Thurs., Nov. 5: PTO
The Deerfield PTO meets Thursday, Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m. virtually. For meeting access, visit the district’s social media pages.
Nov. 6-24: Product drive
Deerfield Elementary School is collecting personal hygiene products to donate to The River Food Pantry in Madison. This drive is instead of a Shoeboxes for Kids drive that DES third and fourth graders put on every year. The school is collecting items like shampoo, conditioner, soap and other personal care items. Donations can be dropped off at Deerfield Elementary School, Deerfield High School and Deerfield Public Library.
Wed., Nov. 18: NHS Induction
Deerfield High School will hold a virtual National Honor Society induction ceremony on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. The ceremony will be streamed on the district’s social media pages.
Spirit wear fundraiser
The Deerfield PTO is holding a fundraiser by selling Demon spirit wear in the month of November, beginning Nov. 1. The PTO will be posting more information about the sale on its social media page, and on the district’s social media accounts.Yearbooks
The pre-order period for Deerfield school yearbooks began Oct. 9 and ends Dec. 1. The cost is $38 for a yearbook. Yearbooks can be ordered on Skyward.
