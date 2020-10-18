Cambridge Elementary School will be shut down Monday and Tuesday due to a Covid-19-related staff shortage and then will go virtual Wednesday, through at least Nov. 2.
The closure of the elementary school leaves all Cambridge students learning virtually district-wide, other than a small number of middle and high school special education students and others with targeted needs who are learning in their buildings.
“Because of COVID-19 related staff absences last week and more absences reported to us today, we do not have enough staffing to operate our EC-5th grade classes on Monday or Tuesday. This is true for both in-person and virtual students,” Superintendent Bernie Nikolay said in an email sent to families about 7 p.m. Sunday night.
Nikolay said more information will be coming to CES families in coming days about virtual class material pick-ups.
CES’ shift to all-virtual classes comes three weeks after students in grades 3-5 returned in-person on Sept. 28. CES students in early childhood through second-grade had been in-person continually since Sept. 1.
As Covid-19 cases have rises locally and statewide, the return date to school buildings for Cambridge middle and high school students has been pushed back several times. Originally slated to return in-person in October, grades 6-12 will now remain virtual until at least November.
The middle and high school students who have been coming into school buildings will continue to do that, and buses will continue to run for them, Nikolay said.
“We are very sorry for the disruption to learning for our students and the disruption to our families in general," Nikolay said in his email Sunday night.
