CAMBRIDGE BASEBALL Carter Lund scores winning run for Cambridge baseball in win over Waterloo By Kevin Wilson Watertown Daily Times Apr 13, 2022 Carter Lund scored the winning run on an error in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Cambridge to a 5-4 win over Waterloo in the Capitol-South baseball opener for both teams on Tuesday.Waterloo (0-3) took a 4-3 lead with a four-run rally in the top of the third inning. Owen Haseleu had the key hit, a two-run single. Cambridge tied the game with a run in the sixth.Tucker Tesdal earned the win in relief and hit two doubles for the Blue Jays.CAMBRIDGE 5, WATERLOO 4Waterloo 0 0 4 0 0 0 0—4 6 2Cambridge 2 0 1 0 0 1 1—5 7 3Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: (Hush 5.1-4-4-1-8-0, Unzueta L 1-3-1-0-2-1), C: (Marty 5.2-4-4-2-5-3, Tesdal W 1.1-2-0-0-2-0)Leading hitters — W: Haseleu 2x4, C: Parish 2x4, Tesdal 2x3 (2 2B)