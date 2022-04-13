Carter Lund scored the winning run on an error in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Cambridge to a 5-4 win over Waterloo in the Capitol-South baseball opener for both teams on Tuesday.

Waterloo (0-3) took a 4-3 lead with a four-run rally in the top of the third inning. Owen Haseleu had the key hit, a two-run single. Cambridge tied the game with a run in the sixth.

Tucker Tesdal earned the win in relief and hit two doubles for the Blue Jays.

CAMBRIDGE 5, WATERLOO 4

Waterloo 0 0 4 0 0 0 0—4 6 2

Cambridge 2 0 1 0 0 1 1—5 7 3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: (Hush 5.1-4-4-1-8-0, Unzueta L 1-3-1-0-2-1), C: (Marty 5.2-4-4-2-5-3, Tesdal W 1.1-2-0-0-2-0)

Leading hitters — W: Haseleu 2x4, C: Parish 2x4, Tesdal 2x3 (2 2B)

 

