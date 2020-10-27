CAMBRIDGE
Oct. 14-31: Trick or Treat Trail
Several businesses on Main Street in Cambridge are inviting families to trick or treat at their stores from Oct. 14 to Oct. 31. Participating businesses are trying to spread out trick or treat traffic downtown to promote social distancing, and will be giving out candy for the three weeks before Halloween. Businesses are encouraging trick or treating on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays or Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., to ensure businesses are open. This year’s Halloween costume parade has been cancelled. Participating businesses are Details Boutique, Ruby Rose Gallery, Anew Vintage Dream, Angels Among Us, Little Joys Children’s Boutique, Cambridge Market, Wood Station Co-Op and the Garment Shop.
Oct. 22-Nov. 9: Halloween Storywalk
The Cambridge Community Library is offering a storywalk around town until Nov. 9. The library has posted pages of a Halloween book, “At the Old Haunted House” by Helen Ketteman, around the Village of Cambridge for families to read as they walk. More information: cambridgelib.org.
Saturday, Oct. 31: Trunk or Treat
St. James Lutheran Church in Cambridge is holding a Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 31 at 415 E. North Street from 4:30-6:30 p.m. There will be several cars with open trunks full of treats for local children, and volunteers present to encourage social distancing.
Shop Small Passport
The Cambridge Chamber of Commerce is holding a month-long Shop Small promotion during the month of November at local businesses. The Chamber will hold raffles that anyone can enter by completing a Shop Small passport in the month of November, by making purchases or visiting Cambridge businesses. The Chamber cancelled its annual Girls Night Out retail event this year due to COVID-19, but is offering the passport promotion similar to Girls Night Out. Passports are due Dec. 4, prizes will be drawn Dec. 5.
Thursday, Nov. 12: Savor the Season
Downtown businesses in Cambridge are hosting a shopping evening on Nov. 12 and Dec. 10 from 3-7 p.m. with extended hours and goodies.Wed., Nov. 25: Thanksgiving Eve service
There will be a multi-denominational worship service held virtually on Nov. 25 in honor of Thanksgiving Eve. The service, which is being organized by Grace Lutheran, will bring together Cambridge and Deerfield clergy members, and give community members a chance to worship from home. The service will be live on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. on Channel 987 and on Grace Lutheran’s social media page. More information: gracelutherancambridge.org.
DEERFIELD
Take and make kits
The Deerfield Public Library is now offering free take and make craft kits for adults. The first craft is decorating a tote bag. Contact the library at (608) 764-8102 to reserve one. Kits are first come first served. There will be a new kit every few weeks.
Oct. 1-31: BOOKtober reading challenge
The Deerfield Public Library is participating in BOOKtober, a reading challenge for adults connected with the Wisconsin Book Festival from Oct. 1-31. The program will be run through Beanstack, the online software used for the Summer Library Program, and includes a wide variety of work. Sign up at deerfieldpubliclibrary.beanstack.org.
Sat., Oct. 31: Norwegian culture
The Koshkonong Prairie Historical Society is holding an online event on Oct. 31 at 11 a.m. about Norwegian naming traditions. Historical Society member, and member of the Norwegian American Genealogical Center, Dana Kelly will present on unique Norwegian naming traditions. The Zoom meeting link is https://zoom.us/j/93644347543?pwd=K1d6VnJwdWFKZ2JiODlYakFycDBlQT09 . The meeting ID is 93644347543 and the passcode is 115495. For more information, and meeting access information, contact the society at koshkonongprairie@gmail.com.Saturday, Oct. 31: Drive-through Trick or Treat
The Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department is holding a no-contact drive-through trick or treat event on Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m. at 305 N. Industrial Park Road. Volunteer firefighters will give out prepackaged goodie bags to families in their vehicles. No walk-ups will be allowed.
Saturday, Oct. 31: Great Pumpkin Hunt
The Deerfield Chamber of Commerce is holding a socially-distanced Great Pumpkin Hunt on Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m. at Truckstar Collision Center, 38 W. Nelson St. The event includes drive-through trick or treating, a children’s costume contest and business pumpkin decorating contest.
Deerfield Farmers Market
The Deerfield Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from June 20 to Oct. 31. Vendors will sell produce, crafts, baked goods and other foods every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Deerfield Lutheran Church parking lot, 206 S. Main Street. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and other guidelines will be required.
Sat., Nov. 7: American Flag collection
Deerfield Cub Scout Pack 88 is collecting American flags that need to be retired. American flags that are worn, faded or torn can be dropped off at the Deerfield Public Library, 12 W. Nelson St., for the scouts. The group will hold a special ceremony after Nov. 7 to retire your flag.
Wed., Nov. 11: Trafficking seminar
The Deerfield Cares Coalition is holding a virtual human trafficking seminar on Nov. 11, with six other local organizations. On Nov. 11 from 6:30-8 p.m., author Theresa Flores will speak about her own experience with human trafficking. The seminar will teach the community how trafficking occurs and how youth can be protected. Children under age 15 are not encouraged to attend. For more information, and meeting access codes, visit deerfieldcares.com.
Nov. 23-26: DCC To Go Dinners
The Deerfield Community Center is selling to-go dinners this fall. Patrons can pay for and pick up meals at the DCC parking lot, 10 Liberty Street from 3-6 p.m. Pre-order meals on the DCC website. On Nov. 23, DCC will offer soup for $5 a meal, order by Nov. 20. And on Nov. 26, DCC is offering a Thanksgiving dinner for $8 a meal. Order by Nov. 20 and pick up from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. More information: dccenter.org.The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.