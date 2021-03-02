Salvage yard rezoning, quarry permit get town commission support

The town of Christiana’s Plan Commission is backing both the rezoning of a site along U.S. Highway 12-18 for an auto salvage yard and the granting of a conditional use permit for a proposed quarry near Utica.
About 40 people attended the Feb. 23 commission meeting that was held-in person at the Christiana Town Hall. Both recommendations require final approval from the town board, which meets in person at the town hall, 773 Koshkonong Road, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday March 9.
Dane County’s Zoning and Land Regulation Committee must also approve the quarry’s conditional use permit. That committee has been meeting virtually; agendas for its upcoming meeting on March 23, and in April, have not yet been released.
Auto salvage yardChristiana property owner Robert Johnson has sought to rezone 5 acres at 275 U.S. Highway 12-18, near Rodney Road just west of Cambridge, from highway commercial to manufacturing use. Johnson wants to open an automobile salvage and recycling business.
The plan commission recommended 4-0, with one abstention, that Johnson only be allowed to rezone two of the acres.
It recommended that the other three acres remain in highway commercial zoning which allows for indoor operations such as sales, storage, an office and vehicle repairs and maintenance.
Town Board member Jim Lowrey, who also sits on the commission, said limiting the number of acres in manufacturing use would limit the number of vehicles Johnson could have on the site.
Under manufacturing zoning “he is only allowed to have so many vehicles there,” Lowrey said.
Lowrey also said Johnson shared plans with the commission to build a new garage on the site where work such as removing fluids from vehicles would be done. An existing shed would be refurbished for sales.
The commission also recommended that an 8-foot fence be installed to screen the site from the highway, and that it stretch to the property’s southwest corner. Johnson also plans to plant tall evergreens along the fence for further screening, Lowrey said.
Cambridge concernsLowrey said in addition to taking local residents’ comments, the commission read out loud letter from the Cambridge Village Board opposing the rezoning for the salvage yard.
The village board has said it’s concerned about the proposal along the highway, at the gateway from the west into Cambridge.
At a Feb. 23 Cambridge meeting, Village Board member Carla Galler said the letter drew a line between a “public facing” commercial or retail operation and industrial use along the highway. The village board questioned what kinds of businesses might crop up there in the future if the zoning changes, she said.
With a zoning change “you can have all kinds of businesses step into that place,” Galler said. “I don’t want to see our (U.S. Highway) 12-18 corridor having industrial-level businesses. We want commercial spaces, not industrial spaces.”
QuarryThe plan commission also unanimously recommended granting a conditional use permit to Forever Sandfill & Limestone, of Edgerton, that wants to lease 54 acres along County Highway B near Utica, owned by James and Jeff Notstad, for a quarry.
Initially, about half of that would mined, with potential future expansion on the land that would remain zoned for farmland preservation use.
According to its permit application, Forever Sandfill & Limestone wants to excavate, and blast limestone, crush and store processed gravel, and haul material out by dump truck. Plans are to operate intermittently with 2-3 part-time employees. Portable equipment would be brought in 2-3 times a year to drill, blast and crush materials.
When operating, the site’s expected daily traffic would be 5 to 50 truckloads. In the future, the company would also like to begin hauling in broken concrete and blacktop, to be crushed and resold.
The quarry was previously owned by the state of Wisconsin and operated temporarily in 2017 to supply gravel to a now-completed I-39/90 expansion project. The Notstad family bought the 54 acres piecemeal between 2017 and 2020.
The plan commission recommended a series of conditions be placed on the permit.
Those include that the permit expires in 10 years and that neighbors be given 72 hours notice of planned blasting. Additionally, operating hours would be limited to weekdays and Saturdays and blasting would only be allowed between 8 a.m. and 4 pm.
The commission also recommended that the permit require a perimeter fence, that the driveway be blacktopped to reduce dust, that blasting seismograph reports be provided to the town and up to 3 neighbors, and that the permit not be allowed to be transferred from Forever Sandfill & Limestone to a new operator.
-Madeline Westberg contributed to this article
