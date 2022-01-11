The Deerfield School District has shortened the isolation and quarantine periods for sick students and staff from ten days to five days.
During its Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, Jan. 10, the school board approved its Winter 2022 School Guide.
The protocol update follows the guidance changes made by the Centers for Disease Control on Dec. 27 and Public Health Madison and Dane County on Dec. 29.
According to the recommendations adopted by the Deerfield schools, if a person has been diagnosed and are symptomatic, they must stay home and isolate for five days. They can return to school if their symptoms are improving by day six and they have been fever-free for 24 hours.
If a person has a positive COVID-19 test and are asymptomatic, they must stay home and monitor their symptoms for ten days. They can return to school five days after their first positive test and must wear a mask around others for another five days.
If an unvaccinated person is exposed to someone with COVID-19 but are not sick, they must monitor their symptoms for ten days and get tested five days after exposure.
If a fully vaccinated person, or someone who has completed a COVID vaccine series, is exposed to someone with COVID-19 but aren’t sick, they must monitor their symptoms for ten days and be tested five days after exposure.
They can continue attending school if they were diagnosed with COVID in the last 90 days before the exposure, if they are under 18 years old and are fully vaccinated and free of symptoms or if they are 18 years old and older and are fully vaccinated and, if eligible, have received a booster. They must also wear a mask around others.
Superintendent Michelle Jensen said the administration team would begin communicating these new guidelines with parents this week.
Citizens Advisory Committee
In other news, the first Citizens Advisory Committee meeting for the year has been set for Monday, Jan. 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the high school sewing room.
Jensen said there are currently members. Ideally, she said, they’d like to have about ten members.
“We will keep going with the members that we have and will continue to send information out,” Jensen said.
If anyone is interested in joining the committee, they should contact Jensen at (608) 764-5431 ext. 1145 or at jensenm@deerfield.k12.wi.us.