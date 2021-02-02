MAX HETH
Max Heth goes in for a layup during Cambridge’s Jan. 28 game against New Glarus.

 Kevin Korth

Cambridge struggled in the first half against visiting New Glarus and succumbed to a 79-51 defeat in Capitol South Conference boys basketball action Jan. 28.

The Blue Jays (7-6 overall, 2-4 Cap. South) fell behind 45-17 at halftime and never recovered. The win moved the Glarner Knights (12-6 overall) one game behind Marshall in the league standings.

Jack Nickolay continued his torrid scoring pace leading all scorers with 25 points. Over his last four games the Blue Jay senior guard is averaging 28.5 ppg, raising his conference-leading average to 22.2 ppg.

Dain Walter led the Glarner Knights with 19 while Mason Martinson added 17.

Up Next

Cambridge hosts Belleville Friday for a 7:30 p.m. Capitol South start. The Blue Jays then travel to Monticello Monday for a non-conference game, which also begins at 7:30.

NEW GLARUS 79, CAMBRIDGE 51

New Glarus 45 34 — 79

Cambridge 17 34 — 51

New Glarus (fg ft-fta pts) — Streiff 3 0-0 6, Martinson 7 3-3 17 Parman 0 2-2 2, Schuett 3 0-0 7, Siegenthaler 3 0-0 8, Malaise 0 2-2 2, Strok 3 0-0 6, Faber 3 3-4 9, Stampfl 1 1-3 3, Walter 8 3-5 19. Totals — 31 14-19 79.

Cambridge — Nikolay 10 1-2 25, Heth 3 0-0 7, Horton 1 0-0 2, Buckman 2 0-0 4, Colts 5 1-2 11, Kozler 1 0-0 2. Totals — 22 2-4 51.

3-point goals — NG 3 (Siegenthaler 2, Schuett 1); C 5 (Nikolay 4, Heth 1). Total fouls — NG 7; C 15.

