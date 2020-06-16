SUNDAY
5 a.m. Discover Wisconsin
6:30 a.m. Various
8 a.m. Grace (live at 9 a.m.)
10:30 a.m. St. James
1 p.m. Grace
2:30 p.m. Rockdale
4 p.m. Willerup
5:30 p.m. St. Pius X
8 p.m. St. James
10:30 p.m. Grace
12 a.m. St. Pius X
2:30 a.m. St. James
MON. — TUES.
5 a.m. Rockdale
6:30 a.m. Willerup
8 a.m. St. Pius X
10:30 a.m. St. James
1 p.m. Grace
2:30 p.m. Rockdale
4 p.m. Willerup
5:30 p.m. St. Pius X
8 p.m. St. James
10:30 p.m. Grace
12 a.m. St. Pius X
2:30 a.m. St. James
WED. — SAT.
5 a.m. Discover Wisconsin
6:30 a.m. Pottery Festival
8 a.m. Lake Ripley Management District
10:30 a.m. Cambridge Village Board
1 p.m. Edith Kenseth
2:30 p.m. Discover Wisconsin
4 p.m. Pottery Festival
5:30 p.m. Lake Ripley Management District
8 p.m. Cambridge Village Board
10:30 p.m. Edith Kenseth
12 a.m. Lake Ripley Management District
2:30 a.m. Cambridge Village Board
