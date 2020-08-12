Play-of-the-day for 18-hole golfers on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Lake Ripley Country Club was totaling even holes. The winner of Flight 1 was Betty Reay, Flight 2 was Dana Norville and Flight 3 was Sharon Lund. There was only 1 birdie by Pat Gahan on hole #7. Sue Repyak and Carol Zimbrich had sunken approaches and Wendy Lehr took the Blind Bogey.
Within the 9-hole golfers, it was Virginia Newcomb who took first place in Flight 1 and low putts. Peggy Davis took second place and Mary Ann Zwaske, third. Second place low putts in Flight 1 was Evie Lund with Carole Wollin taking third. Gina Eggert took first place and low putts in Flight 2. In second was Vickie O’Kane. Vicki, Sue Gullickson, Lora Kautzer, Marg Stach and Mary Heynis all tied for second place low putts. In Flight 3, Julie Clark took first place and Marti Tenzer had low putts. There were no birdies or sunken approaches for the day. However, four players split the blind bogey. Those winners were Sue Adas, Lora Kautzer, Jane Spindler, and Mary Ann Zwaska.
This week’s online bridge high scores went to Linda Teske and Betty Litscher, as well as Joanne Gove and Patricia Cook.
