The headlines have been screaming all year.

But as I scrolled late one night in an online news subscription, that brings together media from around the country, a headline caught my eye.

Dystopia. It suggested we’ve sunk to that place of unlit streets in young adult novels.

West Coast fires and a pandemic were stubbornly raging, national politics were sinking to new lows and my children were continuing to share a dining room table — where we once ate dinner — for online school.

I’m fully aware, with all that late-night news scrolling, of state, regional and national issues. Yet, “dystopia” felt brutal.

It’s hard to see clearly in the midst of a crisis. But if that dire headline is true, then I’m left clinging to this word mashup of the week: dyst-hope-ia.

Call it rose-colored, superficial -- or worse if you want to get mean. It’s what I have to offer you this week.

Dyst-hope-ia: a hope that soon I’ll be able to ditch this mask, drive somewhere to listen to a choir, and invite a friend into my kitchen for a glass of wine.

Dyst-hope-ia. The optimistic outlook that there is no way to go from here, but up. And that an end-of-the-world YA novel, 2020 is not.

