Cambridge boys track and field wins Princeton regional; girls seventh

Cambridge’s boys track and field team won the Princeton regional with 101 points on Monday, May 23.
Senior Trey Colts won the 100 meter dash in 11.46 seconds, the triple jump (42 feet, 1 1/2 inches) and the high jump (6-0).
Senior Zach Huffman won the 1,600 in 4:40.46 and the 3,200 in 10:31.64. Senior Carter Brown won the 200 in 23.10.
The 400 relay team of Brown and fellow seniors Aidan Schroeder, Sully Schliekau and Colts won in 44.65.
Freshman Drew Holzhueter took fourth in 45.51.
Cambridge’s girls took seventh with 45.50 points.
The girls 1,600 relay team of junior Gillian Thompson and sophomores Ripley Trainor, Callie Suick and Mara Brown took second in 4:34.49.
Brown also took second in the 800 in 2:30.36. Thompson placed second in the 400 in 1:04.10.
The 400 relay team of sophomore Mya Lehman, freshman Mallory Buonincontro, Trainor and Suick took third in 54.91.
Kevin Wilson of the Watertown Daily Times contributed to this story.
Team scores — girls: Deerfield 103.5, Madison Tri-Op 98.50, Randolph 90.50, Johnson Creek 82.50, Markesan 71, Pardeeville 64.50, Rio 52, Cambridge 45.50, Princeton/Green Lake 42, Fall River 38.50, Waterloo 11.50
Team scores — boys: Cambridge 101, Randolph 94, Princeton/Green Lake 85, Pardeeville 84, Deerfield 81, Markesan 68.50, Fall River 57, Madison Tri-Op 43, Waterloo 40.50, Johnson Creek 43, Rio 14
Conference
The Cambridge boys track and field team finished 10th and the girls placed ninth at the Capitol-Conference Championship meet on Tuesday, May 17.
Senior Trey Colts won the triple jump (42-10). Senior Zach Huffman took second in the 3,200 in 10:08.31.
Sophomore Mara Brown placed fourth in the 800 (2:30.77).
Team scores — boys: Lakeside Lutheran 160, Lodi 145, Luther Prep 69, Lake Mills 63, Sugar River 59, Columbus 48, Poynette 45, Wisconsin Heights 43, Marshall 32, Cambridge 26, Waterloo 7.
Team scores — girls: Lodi 177, Columbus 133, Luther Prep 120, Sugar River 82, Lakeside Lutheran 56, Wisconsin Heights 37, Lake Mills 34, Poynette 22, Cambridge 22, Marshall 10.