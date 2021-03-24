Our American heritage and our responsibility for preserving it

Question: How do the combined actions of so many good citizens keep our nation moving forward?In physics, inertial frames of reference are kept still so that the motion of some relative moving part can be assessed. The universe has far too many moving parts to make any other approach practical. The same principle applies to government: a citizen’s independent contributions are valuable relative to a collective body. According to the logic of the American founders, who declared “E Pluribus Unum” — “Out of many, one,” each state should maintain certain rights so that power has less potential to consolidate and wreak tyranny. The founders were determined to come together but to never forget the individual unit. The responsibility of an American citizen, then, is to uphold their autonomy so that the collective can successfully serve. Hardly any traditional American idea is better preserved than benevolent individualism.
Being a part of a capitalistic society means that one of the primary ways in which American citizens honor individualism, as it is understood within the context of American heritage, is through their career paths. Consider a retail worker; when the inertial frame is the service industry, it becomes apparent that the retail worker is critical to informing and satisfying customers, and thus, providing a return on investment for employers. When the inertial frame is society, it also becomes clear that the service industry ensures that citizens have access to essential goods and helps maintain a free market. An individual retail worker fulfills their responsibility for preserving American heritage simply by operating within its economic systems.
Perhaps the most obvious instance of individualism benefiting a group is voting. The democratic process places the power to elect Congressional and state representatives, a federal executive and other local, state and federal positions in the people. An American citizen is responsible for their vote, which impacts the services and quality of life received by some collective. The responsibility is compounded during a global pandemic when members of government control compensation for COVID-19 victims and public health orders. If the inertial reference frame is a society of people at risk of contracting a virus, then a single voter plays a part in determining their community’s future.
Finally, there is the example of miniature governments within an American’s personal life. In school, a student’s responsibility relative to their education system is to obey orders, seek opportunities to lead and improve their respective institutions, and learn. In a relationship, a person’s responsibility relative to the relationship is to listen, respect, and maintain an open mind. These situations may seem convoluted, but they are actually direct expressions of American heritage because they demonstrate the role of the individual in serving something greater.
“E Pluribus Unum” — it was the motto first proposed by John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, and Thomas Jefferson for the first Great U.S. Seal. The concept of unity among parts is still relevant within contemporary American society. For every role, there exists some inertial frame of reference that reveals an American citizen’s importance to the collective. An American citizen’s responsibility: defend their American heritage through acts of independence, be them small or large.
