Letter to the editor: Cambridge station referendum opponents need to identify themselves

The upcoming April 6 EMS referendum vote in the voting districts contained in the Cambridge Fire and EMS proposal should give us all pause to consider a number of issues. Some would consider it important whether every single legal requirement has been addressed. Others would give full weight to the safety needs of our communities.
But an even larger issue in the mind of this writer is the unfortunate tendency of groups entering into the public discussion to use tactics that are legally questionable and not in the best interest of open dialogue. Transparency is important here.
As this community experienced in the previous referendum, a group raised its voice in opposition to the proposal being considered. And that is their right. But we see an alarming tendency to oppose the referendum without a lot of transparency. Who are these people?
Many of us received a one page flier, yet there is no indication of who we can call. Apparently they believe that a name and a phone number don’t need to be listed to provide access for explanations to the information printed in their fliers. While I respect everyone’s right to privacy, it is important to understand that public dialogue on a referendum question such as that engaged in by the CambridgeEMSReferendum.org group, does not serve the community well. It seems like a hit-and–run style campaign.
Please come forward with a public opportunity to hear the points of view of those opposing the referendum question. I would be the first to say that there are questions regarding this issue, and that no proposal is perfect. But a public opportunity hosted by those objecting would be appreciated. The implied criticism of the Cambridge Fire and EMS district could be easily offset by such an opportunity. Citizens for a Responsible Cambridge Fire and EMS Station owe us all the chance to hear them make their case in person.
- Bill McCarthy, Town of Oakland
