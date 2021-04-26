You have permission to edit this article.
Senior Meals

April 30-May14 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals

CAMBRIDGE

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals are pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, April 30

Fish Sandwich: Breaded Fillet, WW Bun, Cheese

NAS – no cheese

Tartar Sauce

Yams

Coleslaw

Fruit Cup

Lemon Bar

MO – Black Bean Burger

NCS – SF Jell-o

Tuesday, May 4

Sloppy Joe

on WW Bun

Kidney Bean Salad

Mixed Vegetable

Banana

Frosted Strawberry Cake

MO – Chickpea Joe

NCS – SF Jell-o

Friday, May 7

BBQ Ribs

Cheesy Potatoes

Pickled Beets

Dinner roll/butter

Mandarin oranges

Lime Sherbet

MO – Black Bean Burger

NCS – SF ice cream

Tuesday, May 11

Taco Pasta Casserole

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Peaches

Blueberry Crisp

MO – Bean/Cheese Burrito

NCS – spiced apples

Friday, May 14

Tuscan Tortellini Pasta

Mixed greens

Dressing

Dinner roll/butter

Mixed Fruit

Chocolate Pudding Cup

Sugar Cookie

MO – Veggie Tuscan Pasta

NCS – SF cookie

DEERFIELD

The Deerfield Community Center offers a senior lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meals are delivered to the homes of seniors. $5 donation suggested. Reserve a spot: (608) 764-5935.

