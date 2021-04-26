April 30-May14 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals

CAMBRIDGE
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals are pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.
Friday, April 30
Fish Sandwich: Breaded Fillet, WW Bun, Cheese
NAS – no cheese
Tartar Sauce
Yams
Coleslaw
Fruit Cup
Lemon Bar
MO – Black Bean Burger
NCS – SF Jell-o
Tuesday, May 4
Sloppy Joe
on WW Bun
Kidney Bean Salad
Mixed Vegetable
Banana
Frosted Strawberry Cake
MO – Chickpea Joe
NCS – SF Jell-o
Friday, May 7
BBQ Ribs
Cheesy Potatoes
Pickled Beets
Dinner roll/butter
Mandarin oranges
Lime Sherbet
MO – Black Bean Burger
NCS – SF ice cream
Tuesday, May 11
Taco Pasta Casserole
Broccoli
Cauliflower
Peaches
Blueberry Crisp
MO – Bean/Cheese Burrito
NCS – spiced apples
Friday, May 14
Tuscan Tortellini Pasta
Mixed greens
Dressing
Dinner roll/butter
Mixed Fruit
Chocolate Pudding Cup
Sugar Cookie
MO – Veggie Tuscan Pasta
NCS – SF cookie
DEERFIELD
The Deerfield Community Center offers a senior lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meals are delivered to the homes of seniors. $5 donation suggested. Reserve a spot: (608) 764-5935.
