Cambridge Cable Cambridge Cable schedule June 26 - July 2 Becky Weber Jun 13, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago SUNDAY5 a.m. Discover Wisconsin6:30 a.m. Various8 a.m. Grace Lutheran Church (live at 9 a.m.)10:30 a.m. St. James Lutheran1 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church2:30 p.m. Discover Wisconsin4 p.m. Willerup United Methodist5:30 p.m. St. Pius X Catholic Church8 p.m. St. James Lutheran10:30 p.m. Grace Lutheran12 a.m. St. Pius X Catholic Church2:30 a.m. St. James LutheranMON. — TUES.5 a.m. Discover Wisconsin6:30 a.m. Willerup United Methodist8 a.m. St. Pius X Catholic Church10:30 a.m. St. James Lutheran1 p.m. Grace Lutheran2:30 p.m. Discover Wisconsin4 p.m. Willerup United Methodist5:30 p.m. St. Pius X Catholic Church8 p.m. St. James Lutheran10:30 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church12 a.m. St. Pius X Catholic Church2:30 a.m. St. James LutheranWED. — SAT.5 a.m. Discover Wisconsin6:30 a.m. Memorial Day8 a.m. Lake Ripely Shoreline10:30 a.m. Oakland Board 6/211 p.m. Car Show2:30 p.m. Discover Wisconsin4 p.m. Memorial Day5:30 p.m. Lake Ripley Shoreline8 p.m. Oakland Board 6/2110:30 p.m. Car Show12 a.m. Lake Ripley Shoreline2:30 a.m. Oakland Board 6/21