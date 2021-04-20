Our View: Consider needs of entire EMS district in Deer-Grove study and in future decision making

The recently begun process of studying Deer-Grove EMS staffing and other future needs is already feeling fraught.
Local political division seems to be driving some of the discord as the EMS commission considers hiring a consultant to complete a study by fall.
The hope is to hire a consultant by May and to have the information in hand prior to 2022 budget deliberations. That would fulfill a pledge by the commission to study the idea for a year after it rejected EMS Chief Eric Lang’s request to hire four more full-time paramedics in 2021.
In recent weeks, tension has arisen over process. There has been disagreement, for instance, over which municipality is to send out the request for proposal and how proposals submitted by prospective consultants should be collected and disseminated to commission members and municipal boards.
There has been disagreement, also along jurisdictional lines, over whether a study is even necessary, or whether the information should be compiled in-house at less cost.
And debate has foreshadowed possible coming division over how resources like staff, volunteers, ambulances and maybe future stations should best be spread across the 100-square-mile district that has both sparsely populated rural and more densely populated suburban areas, and how funding should be divvied up in the future between participating municipalities.
We’ll continue to expect political posturing on local fire and EMS commissions absent a state law change that grants fire and EMS districts taxing and decision-making autonomy, independent of the municipalities they serve, akin to a lake or school district. Jurisdictional wrangling might ease if fire and EMS commission members were elected at-large to represent their entire district.
For now, we are bound by state law that requires EMS commissions to pass recommendations and budgets by the boards of their represented municipalities, that also have their own internal factions.
Deer-Grove EMS, created in 1978, is today jointly funded by the town and village of Cottage Grove and village of Deerfield. All three contribute toward the annual budget based on their equalized values. The department also serves the towns of Deerfield and Pleasant Springs via contracts.
That’s a lot of local political layers. And understand the importance of representing constituencies and individual perspectives.
We understand the viewpoint of commission members who represent fast-growing Cottage Grove, who would like to ensure resources like staff, volunteers, ambulances and future stations are equitably allocated to areas of high population density. Where more people live so, too, should more resources go, their argument says. And that makes sense on a certain level, with about two-thirds of the EMS district’s total population of 18,000 residents residing in the Cottage Grove area.
And perhaps a budgetary adjustment is in order, with the Cottage Grove area currently seeming to pay a higher share than Deerfield of the department’s annual costs proportionate to its population.
The EMS department’s total 2021 budget is $1.37 million. The town and village of Cottage Grove and village of Deerfield collectively cover about half of that, or $698,000. Of that $698,000, the village of Deerfield will contribute about 16 percent, or about $109,000. The village of Cottage Grove will contribute about $369,000, or about 53 percent. The town of Cottage Grove will contribute about 31 percent, or about $218,000.
The rest of the department’s 2021 budget is funded by run fees and other sources including $67,000 in contract fees from the towns of Deerfield and Pleasant Springs.
That the town and village of Cottage Grove have about two-thirds of the EMS district’s population and cover 84 percent of the contribution from the three municipalities can be explained by the annual budget being based on equalized value, or the total amount of all taxable property in each municipality. Property values are higher in the Cottage Grove area than in Deerfield.
A budgeting formula that combines equalized value and population might feel more equitable and might be worth exploring.
We also, meanwhile, understand the insistence of commission members who represent Deerfield that every corner of the 100-square-mile district must be equally served, regardless of the low population density in the most rural areas.
If someone in a rural area calls for an ambulance, it should reach them as quickly as someone in suburban Cottage Grove, and reallocating resources toward more densely populated areas could detrimentally unbalance that, that argument goes.
Ultimately, coming decisions won’t be easy to make and may be expensive. But for the good of the entire district, meeting in the middle is key. We hope commission members can look beyond competing constituencies and municipal lines and that they and their municipal boards set division aside and work toward solutions that best meet everyone’s needs.
