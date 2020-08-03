Saturday, Aug. 8: 1st Anniversary

Anew Vintage Dream in Cambridge, a design studio and DIY space, is celebrating its one-year anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1 Mill Street.

Aug. 14-16: Blooms and Butterflies

Schuster’s Farm is holding a blooms and butterflies event Aug. 14-16 from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 1326 U.S. Highway 12 and 18 in Deerfield.

Load comments