Saturday, Aug. 8: 1st Anniversary
Anew Vintage Dream in Cambridge, a design studio and DIY space, is celebrating its one-year anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1 Mill Street.
Aug. 14-16: Blooms and Butterflies
Schuster’s Farm is holding a blooms and butterflies event Aug. 14-16 from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 1326 U.S. Highway 12 and 18 in Deerfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.